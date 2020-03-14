Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor until April 3.

By Press Trust of India
14th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government has notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme as per which the moratorium on the troubled private sector lender will be lifted on March 18.


Current administrator Prashant Kumar has been appointed the Managing Director and CEO of the newly-reconstructed board.


Yes Bank
Also Read

After 24 hours of outage, PhonePe kicks back to life with UPI payments on its platform


The Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 shall come into force on March 13, the gazette notification said.


On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put a moratorium on Yes Bank restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor until April 3.


"The order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank issued by the government...shall cease to have effect on the third working day at 18:00 hours from the date of commencement of this scheme," the notification said.


The scheme has been notified on March 13 and hence the moratorium will be lifted on the third working day or March 18.


When the RBI had put a moratorium on Yes Bank, it was unable to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.


Also Read

PhonePe to onboard more banking partners, to continue alliance with Yes Bank


The regulatory actions came hours after finance ministry sources confirmed that SBI was directed to bail out the troubled lender.


Last year, the RBI had appointed former deputy governor R Gandhi to Yes Bank's board amidst the leadership turmoil, which was caused by the central bank's August 2018 action asking Co-founder and chief executive Rana Kapoor to step down by January 2019 on corporate governance concerns.


After Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, digital payments were impacted as PhonePe, which depends on the bank for its transactions, could not operate. Other fintech operators who rely on Yes Bank to settle their transactions were also down.


But within 24 hours after announcing a downtime due to ‘unscheduled maintenance activity’, Bengaluru-based payments major PhonePe sprung back with UPI payment service live on its platform. 


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why London is a launchpad for Indian tech startups

Hemin Bharucha

Swiggy, Zomato announce 'contactless' food delivery amid Coronavirus outbreak

Sindhu Kashyaap

10 powerful quotes by Sunil Bharti Mittal that will inspire and motivate entrepreneurs

Sujata Sangwan

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, DoT relaxes work from home norms for IT-ITeS firms

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Why raising money is 10X tougher for a fund
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why London is a launchpad for Indian tech startups

Hemin Bharucha

Here are events that got cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak

Suman Singh

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, DoT relaxes work from home norms for IT-ITeS firms

Press Trust of India

8 inspiring quotes by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal to motivate entrepreneurs

Trisha Medhi

14 artists, 4 states, 50 artworks: how Spandan Art Exhibition celebrates creativity

Madanmohan Rao

Future of Work 2020: How virtual reality can be a game-changer in designing

Anju Ann Mathew

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru