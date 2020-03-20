Ride-hailing startup Ola suspends 'Share' ride until further notice amid coronavirus pandemic

In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing startup announced that it has suspended its 'share' ride options until further notice.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
20th Mar 2020
The Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform Ola on Friday announced that it has temporarily suspended the 'Ola Share' category until further notice. The unicorn stated that the decision was taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)


"The health and safety of our driver-partners and customers are of utmost importance and we have taken several steps in this regard to ensure the highest levels of hygiene are maintained in the vehicles on the platform. The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens," Ola said in a statement.


Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

It further added,  


"We will continue to support all essential travel across India through our other offerings like micro, mini, and prime, as well as rental and outstation services. Our partner care teams and safety response teams are available 24x7 for any concerns that may arise for driver-partners and customers respectively. We encourage everyone to proactively report any instance that may be symptomatic for us to help action and guide appropriately."


With the number of cases of coronavirus touching about 223 in India according to Worldometer, different measures are being taken by citizens, governments, and startups alike to ensure everything is done to curtail the spread of the infection.


On Friday, Bengaluru-based Mfine said that it has created an AI-powered tool that enables virtual medical consultation to assess patients who have flu-like symptoms. Delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo have given masks, and gloves to their delivery staff, and have also given the option of 'contactless delivery.'


In a televised broadcast on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday, March 22nd, as 'Janata Curfew', where he urged the citizens to go on a nationwide curfew from 7 am to 9 pm. He also emphasised the importance of social distancing, and how it can go a long way in curbing the spread of the pandemic.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

