Theatres, gyms, swimming pools ordered closed in 6 Maharastra cities

The closure order will come into effect from Friday midnight, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, announcing that the government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak.

By Press Trust of India
13th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With 17 confirmed coronavirus patients found in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday ordered the closure of cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and public parks in cities of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30.


The closure order will come into effect from Friday midnight, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, announcing that the government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak.
coronavirus
Also Read

Coronavirus: Karnataka announces lockdown of malls, theatres, pubs, night clubs


As provided under the Act, schools and colleges in Pune and neighbouring twin industrial towns of Pimpri and Chinchwad will remain closed till further orders, he told reporters.


Wherever possible, private sector companies should allow employees to work from home, he said.


Theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and parks in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune will be closed till March 30, he said. People should also avoid visiting malls and other crowded places, he added.


"We will review the situation and take a further decision," Thackeray told reporters after making the same announcement earlier in the Assembly.


As many as 17 patients have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra, he said. Ten of these patients are in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane which abuts Mumbai.


These decisions were taken as a precautionary measure, the chief minister said, adding that the epidemic was successfully contained in China's Wuhan city after it was virtually shut down.


Event organisers have been asked not to organise social, political, and religious gatherings, the chief minister said, adding that permissions granted earlier stand cancelled.


"People have been advised not to visit malls, hotels, and restaurants," he said.


Bus and train services fall under essential services and cannot be stopped, the CM said, while urging people to avoid unnecessary travelling.


He also mentioned that the symptoms of those who have tested positive in the state are mild and some of them have no symptoms of the disease at all.


At present four confirmed coronavirus patients are admitted to isolation wards at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, ten at Naidu Hospital in Pune, and three at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur.


Of the 17 patients, 15 had returned from places such as Dubai, France, and the United States.


Isolation wards have been kept ready at district hospitals, government hospitals in urban areas, and some private hospitals as well, the chief minister said.


As per the government's advisory, passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Iran are quarantined whether they show any symptoms of the disease or not.


"We will ask the centre to include the US and Dubai in the list since patients diagnosed as positive in the state have arrived from these two countries," Thackeray said.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 powerful quotes by Sunil Bharti Mittal that will inspire and motivate entrepreneurs

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: Karnataka announces lockdown of malls, theatres, pubs, night clubs

Press Trust of India

Calling all RetailTech and FinTech startups! Apply to the JGI Accelerator programme and scale your business.

Jerlin Justus

Coronavirus impact: Mukesh Ambani no longer Asia's richest man; Jeff Bezos loses $7B in a day

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Why Stellaris Ventures Partners does not believe in FOMO
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Swiggy, Zomato announce 'contactless' food delivery amid Coronavirus outbreak

Sindhu Kashyaap

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announces rollout of 1 million coronavirus test kits

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus: Amid misinformation, Wikipedia's edits about the pandemic shoot up

Rashi Varshney

Jagdish Sheth joins UnoLigo Advisory Board

Team YS

Love in the times of coronavirus: millennials prefer online to offline

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus impact: All remaining I-League matches to be played in empty stadiums

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai