UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

By Press Trust of India
27th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.


In a video message posted on social media, the UK prime minister said that he will continue to lead the UK government's response to the deadly virus, which has claimed 578 lives.
Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Also Read

Coronavirus: MCI BoG issues guidelines, advises telemedicine practice to prevent transmission of infectious diseases


"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said on Twitter.


"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," he said.

A 10 Downing Street spokesperson said that after experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.


The test was carried out in No 10 Downing Street by National Health Service (NHS) staff and the result of the test was positive.


In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government's response to coronavirus, the spokesperson said.


Earlier, on March 25, Prince Charles, who is next in line to the British throne, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.


According to a statement, the 71-year-old has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days.


Charles' spouse Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus. The statement also went on to mention that “in accordance with government and medical advice, the two are now self-isolating themselves in Scotland.” As per reports, they are self-isolating at Balmoral Estate in Scotland. 


Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth II is in “good health”, even as some of her aides were recently tested positive for COVID-19.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Government launches location-based COVID-19 tracking app Corona Kavach

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus impact: RBI announces big-bang interest rate cut, puts EMIs on hold

Press Trust of India

How F&B startup Cross Border Kitchens clocked Rs 4 Cr revenue in less than a year

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How Indian startups are hustling during COVID-19 lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Rural India to face cash shortage amidst lockdown, says BCFI

Tarush Bhalla

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raise $133M in the last week of March

Team YS

Free COVID-19 risk and immunity report for all users of Mapmygenome: CEO Anu Acharya

Sampath Putrevu

Ola launches crowdfunding platform 'Drive the Driver Fund' amid coronavirus crisis

Sindhu Kashyaap

G20 leaders pledge $5T, 'united' response to coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Equipping your team with the right tools for a more collaborative and productive remote working experience

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru