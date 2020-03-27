UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.





In a video message posted on social media, the UK prime minister said that he will continue to lead the UK government's response to the deadly virus, which has claimed 578 lives.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said on Twitter.





"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," he said.

A 10 Downing Street spokesperson said that after experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.





The test was carried out in No 10 Downing Street by National Health Service (NHS) staff and the result of the test was positive.





In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government's response to coronavirus, the spokesperson said.





Earlier, on March 25, Prince Charles, who is next in line to the British throne, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.





According to a statement, the 71-year-old has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days.





Charles' spouse Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus. The statement also went on to mention that “in accordance with government and medical advice, the two are now self-isolating themselves in Scotland.” As per reports, they are self-isolating at Balmoral Estate in Scotland.





Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth II is in “good health”, even as some of her aides were recently tested positive for COVID-19.





