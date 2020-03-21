Ola offers Rs 30,000 cover for driver-partners and their spouses affected by coronavirus

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola has offered cover loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Ola has also introduced free medical help for their families

By Sindhu Kashyaap
21st Mar 2020
Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola on Saturday announced that it would cover loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).


It said, all the eligible driver partners and their spouses will receive a cover of a floater sum of Rs 30,000, of which they can receive a compensation of Rs 1,000 per day for 21 days from the date they will be tested positive.


This includes home and hospital quarantine as prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner. Drivers can make a claim for this compensation for themselves and (or) their spouse by providing appropriate medical documents.


Ola Electric

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Ola

This coverage comes in with immediate effect and is available for all Ola driver-partners in India across all categories including Ola Bike, Ola Auto, Ola Rentals, and Outstation.  The company has also partnered with a the online doctor consultation app, Mfine, to provide free medical help for driver-partners and their family members.


The driver partners can unlock three free doctor consultations through the Mfine platform. The consultations can be availed for themselves or their family members with a code. Speaking on the comprehensive offering for driver-partners, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said in a press statement shared by the company,


“The outbreak of COVID-19 poses a risk of impacting the health and livelihoods of millions across the country including that of our driver-partners and their families. Through our tailored insurance offering, we are able to help driver-partners and their spouses, through assured financial support if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. In addition, through access to free medical help for all driver partners and their families, we aim to ensure their personal health and wellbeing. We continue to think of all the various means in which we could work with our entire ecosystem of driver-partners and their families, consumers, and citizens at large to emerge stronger together from these challenging times.”


On Friday, Ola had also announced that it has temporarily suspended the 'Ola Share' category until further notice. The unicorn stated that the decision was taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).


Delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo have given masks and gloves to their delivery staff, and have also given the option of 'contactless delivery'.


In a televised broadcast on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He also emphasised the importance of social distancing, and how it can go a long way in curbing the spread of the pandemic.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

