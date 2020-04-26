1,338 patents filed by India-domiciled companies in the US in 2018-19, says report

A total of 1,338 patents were filed in 2018-19, of which 59.4 percent were tech patents with computer technology, communication technology, and AI being the top domain areas

By Press Trust of India
26th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over 1,300 patents were filed by Indian firms in the US in 2018-19 across domains like pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, chemistry, and communication technology, a report by industry body NASSCOM said.


A total of 1,338 patents were filed in 2018-19, of which 59.4 percent were tech patents with computer technology, communication technology, and AI being the top domain areas, the report said.


Patent Research Company in India
Also Read

How Slang Labs is using voice AI to fight misinformation around coronavirus


It added that IT services companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL were among the top filers.


The report is based on data extracted from Questel Orbit Patent Database as on January 31, 2020, with the support of Sagacious IP.


It noted that 2018-19 data is provisional data, considering there is a window of approximately 18 months from the filing date to the publication date. Thus, some of the patent applications filed for 2018 and 2019 may not have been published (disclosed in the public domain) yet, it added. The provisional number for 2017-18 was 1,287.


Among the non-tech patents (40.6 percent) in 2018-19, the top domain areas were chemistry and chemical compositions, pharmaceuticals, and mechanical, and structural inventions. The top filers included Reliance Industries Ltd, Sun Pharma, Welspun, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.


The report said AI continues to lead in terms of total patents filed under emerging technology, while cloud computing patents led in terms of growth.


It added that Indian startups filed over 280 technology patents during 2015-2019 with maximum patents being filed in the area of healthcare and medical devices.


Also, new-age applications areas such as logistics, text/data mining, gaming, consumer electronics, and vehicle technology led the technology patent growth story.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ISRO invites proposals for development of technologies for human space programme

Press Trust of India

Fujifilm is on a mission to ‘Never Stop’ innovating and adding value to its customers’ lives

Team YS

Amazon launches 'Local Shops' for neighbourhood stores to go online, pledges Rs 10 Cr

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Dunzo is meeting the 3x surge in demand for essentials despite a broken supply chain

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Here are the top apps being used to contain coronavirus in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How vehicle rentals can deal with COVID-19 challenges in six key ways

Abhishek Chandrashekar

Maan ki Baat: India's fight against coronavirus people-driven, says PM Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India

How belief and support, and not fear, shape the creative journey – Anu Menda, RMZ Foundation

Madanmohan Rao

Noise Shots Groove: One of the better budget TWS earbuds in the market

Sahil Bhalla

Best of Weekender: From a tête-à-tête with former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad to Quarantine Wine

Asha Chowdary

How entrepreneurs can choose the right consultant, advisor and mentor for their startup

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru