Coronavirus: Healthtech startup Avyantra focusses on first-level respiratory therapy

Hyderabad-based Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) product, which enables non-invasive ventilation in coronavirus patients with low to medium risk.

By Shreya Ganguly
18th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The coronavirus crisis has led to an increased demand for ventilators, and India is heavily lacking on this front.


Hyderabad-based Avyantra Health Technologies is looking to meet low to medium-level ventilation requirements of the coronavirus patients.


Avyantra

Avyantra Co-founders - Hyma Goparaju and KVKLN Rao. Credit: Avyantra Health Technologies

Also Read

How Coeo Labs, through VAPcare, is helping both doctors and patients fight coronavirus


Founded in 2017 by KVKLN Rao and Hyma Goparaju, Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) product. It is the first-level respiratory therapy given to patients with respiratory distress.


Speaking to YourStory, Hyma explained that CPAP was especially helpful for elders and children as it was non-invasive and offered effective ventilation in a comfortable manner.


For the uninitiated, invasive ventilation involves placing a tube in the patient’s trachea (windpipe) under sedation to help in breathing. This can only be done by doctors and healthcare professionals. On the contrary, non-invasive ventilation involves a small and portable device, which requires the patients to wear masks around their nose and mouth. 

How can it help coronavirus patients?

Hyma said CPAP has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).


Existing ventilators provide invasive ventilation, which is not required in most cases. There is a need for a huge amount of non-invasive ventilation as well because invasive ventilation, which puts a lot of pressure on the lungs, can cause damage to the lungs that are already under distress,” Hyma said.


She explained that doctors can do away with invasive ventilation for almost two-thirds of the coronavirus and SARS cases. The CPAP device can be used by a patient by using a nasal or face mask. A specific mask, called respiratory hood or helmet mask, is used to treat coronavirus patients to prevent aerosolisation.


“CPAP therapy can be delivered easily, with minimal training, even by nurses and healthcare volunteers. It can also be offered as home therapy,” Hyma added.


While CPAP is easier to use and can be done without the help of medical professionals, normal invasive ventilation is not only a complex process but also involves incubation of the patients and administering of anaesthesia. 


According to Hyma, most coronavirus patients may not need ventilation to that extent. She explained that CPAP was successful in treating SARS patients across China and Thailand during the outbreak in the past. “In some regions across the globe, CPAP was tried on coronavirus patients and they found that they could stabilise the patients early on.”


Also Read

Coronavirus: This medtech startup's critical care device can save ventilated patients, frontline workers

Prototype ready for deployment

Recently, Avyantra was nominated by Bengaluru-based incubator Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) as deployment-ready coronavirus innovation.  


Hyma said the CPAP prototype was ready and the company needed to obtain regulatory clearance. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the product. Hyma explained that the company also customises the product’s mask to treat coronavirus patients.


She said the product will be rolled out as soon as it receives regulatory clearance.

Hyma added that they were in talks with doctors and healthcare professionals while developing the product, and realised that the demand for CPAP ventilation existed. “The demand is there, we only need to roll out the product.”

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How new technology in Data Science is impacting the life of Data Scientists

Kunal Jain

This engineer brought The Kabadiwala online to solve India's waste disposal problem

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] With over 60 pc of users in small towns, how ShopX created a new digital retail model

Sampath Putrevu

How these 5 startups are supporting the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
This mini ICU will help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How new technology in Data Science is impacting the life of Data Scientists

Kunal Jain

How brands can leverage unique communication tools during the COVID-19 pandemic

Anindita Gupta

Ravi Shankar @ 100: how this exhibition celebrates India’s pioneering global musician

Madanmohan Rao

How these 5 startups are supporting the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Trisha Medhi

[Jobs roundup] Join Dunzo in delivering essentials at people's doorsteps with these openings

Apurva P

[Matrix Moments] How coronavirus will continue to impact India’s fintech ecosystem

Salonie Ganju

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru