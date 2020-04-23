[Funding alert] Bugworks raises $7.5M, will focus on pandemic preparedness

Bengaluru-based biotech startup Bugworks raises $7.5 million amid coronavirus pandemic as the world recognises the need to tackle challenges posed by bacterial superbugs.

By Vishal Krishna
23rd Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bugworks Research Inc, a global biopharma startup designing novel broad-spectrum antibiotics, has announced the completion of $7.5 million financing, led by University of Tokyo Edge Capital (UTEC) Japan and Global Brain Corporation (Global Brain) Japan, along with Acquipharma Holdings, South-Africa. 


The company has raised $19 million till date, and has 3one4 Capital as an existing investor.  


This investment enables Bugworks to complete Phase 1 studies for its GYROX series intravenous drug candidate,  and advance an oral lead towards clinical development. 


Bugworks

Anand Anandkumar of Bugworks

Bugworks’ drug candidate, a dual-target gyrase-topoisomerase inhibitor, supported by CARB-X since 2017, is a novel broad-spectrum agent targeting critical bacterial infections implicated in serious hospital, community and biothreat indications.


“UTEC led the Bugworks Series A in 2018, as we identified Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) as one of the global issues of mankind, and facilitated Bugworks’ collaboration with Japanese ecosystem. Bugworks has thoroughly impressed us with their scientific rigour, pre-clinical data, business development progress, and commitment to saving lives. We are now proud to double down our investment in Bugworks,” said Tomotaka Goji, Managing Partner and President, UTEC


Bugworks is the only startup working on new antibiotics and anti-virals, which are most important for pandemic preparedness


Dr Anand Anandkumar, CEO of Bugworks, said: “This new financing is an endorsement of our team and differentiated AMR assets, as we bring reputed global investors to aid our mission of pandemic preparedness by defeating superbug infections.”


In the backdrop of COVID-19, this Indian startup managed to close global funding in a difficult deep science space. This fund- raise will probably encourage many more companies to step up and solve problems that impact all of humanity.


“As witnessed with COVID-19, infectious diseases are threatening human existence. AMR is a serious issue and Global Brain regards this as a big unmet medical need. We are proud to partner with Bugworks to bring highly differentiated solutions in AMR to the market,” said Yasuhiko Yurimoto, Founder-CEO and General Partner, Global Brain.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here are 5 SEO techniques to help you boost rankings, traffic

Pradeep Kumar

Mukesh Ambani back to being Asia's richest after Reliance Jio-Facebook deal

Sohini Mitter

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio; becomes largest minority shareholder

Sohini Mitter

World Book Day: 85 quotes on the joy of books and reading!

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mukesh Ambani back to being Asia's richest after Reliance Jio-Facebook deal

Sohini Mitter

Does your CEO believe your marketing costs aren’t justified? Multi-Touch Attribution can help

Team YS

Providing liquidity and cash availability a priority for survival of MSMEs and informal sector

Siddhesh Raut

FinMin notifies changes in FDI policy under FEMA

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Water purifier startup DrinkPrime raises seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Here are 5 SEO techniques to help you boost rankings, traffic

Pradeep Kumar

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru