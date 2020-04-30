This content creator took Instagram by storm with his ‘Little Letters Linked’ and a turnover of Rs. 1 crore

Understanding your audience, being relatable and not buying followers is key to building this business, says founder Shagun

By Team YS
30th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Shagun

Shagun

View Brand Publisher

Shagun is not your regular millennial. Not only is he a poet, a writer, a content creator, but also a shrewd businessman with a knack for counting money. The media conglomerate that he seeks to build through his individual efforts contain ongoing social media profiles, an upcoming app as well as an e-commerce platform, web hosting, marketing, manufacturing, etc. Together, all his present social media ventures have already recorded a turnover of Rs. 1 crore during the previous financial year.


Shagun

However, what is even more amazing is the fact that Shagun began exploring a career for himself when he was just 22 years old. At that age, he launched the page @thatdopeindiandude, first on Facebook, and later on Instagram. It was his girlfriend’s literary bent of mind that inspired him to go this way and use creative content on social media. Eventually, it was with @littleletterslinked on Instagram, that he struck gold.


These pages operate more or less on the basis of content like memes, that are topical and amusing. But that doesn’t mean the beauty is only skin-deep.


Shagun is an accomplished poet, writer and a content creator, though he doesn’t label himself with any of these epithets.


“I would never label myself as a writer/poet since I really only write for my girlfriend, though I tend to share some of those pieces over social media. I am extremely passionate about visual storytelling and music; these are two art forms that I would love to explore in future,” says Shagun.

Today, Shagun has teams in place who handle each department of content creation independently, supervised by him. One team handles the content and graphics, while the other team handles growth and business. Shagun works with the following pages on social media –


1. Little Letters Linked

2. That Dope Indian Dude

3. Dankasmic

4. Confused Humour

5. Filmy Dance

6. Little Adventures Linked

7. Fairly Little Comics

8. Confusedstories


One might think managing all this must be exhausting for him, but it’s not. According to Shagun, he has gotten used to managing multiple businesses now, though things do get a bit taxing at times. For that he unwinds with the help of his favorite movies and TV series or by playing games or music whenever he gets some time off. He hasn’t had a vacation two years in a row. And what’s more - He recently completed an executive programme from IIM, Rohtak as well!


Like a true leader, Shagun credits his entire team with pushing unique and relatable content on social media and keeping his brands relevant. Recently, Shagun has also had some noteworthy collaborations with other brands like ALTBalaji, OYO Rooms, Amazon and UberEats. His piece of advice for budding content creators on Instagram is -

“Understand your audience, be relatable and don’t buy followers.”

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Flipkart forms partnership with Meru to deliver essentials and grocery

Thimmaya Poojary

These 10 startups graduated from the second batch of Techstars Bengaluru

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Indian language storytelling startup Pratilipi raises Rs 76 Cr in Series C round led by Tencent

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Pedagogy raises $400K from Inflection Point Ventures

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
Here's what India is searching online during coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Relief for pet owners across the country as online sellers retail essential pet food on Flipkart

Sindhu MV

Truecaller launches software development kit SDK 2.0 for Android app developers in India

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Pedagogy raises $400K from Inflection Point Ventures

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus: This MIT-incubated startup built a virtual healthcare system for COVID-19 patients

Sindhu Kashyaap

Policy reforms that can propel India’s economy to a higher growth trajectory post COVID-19

Archana Khosla Burman

A robust survival plan, ingenuity and creativity is important in this trying time, says Medusa head Sonal Jindal

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru