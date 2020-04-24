The coronavirus impact on India's media and entertainment sector

While OTT and online gaming are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, out-of-home entertainment suffers due to social distancing.

By Team YS
24th Apr 2020
Impact on India's media and entertainment sector

ott

While OTT and online gaming are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, out-of-home entertainment suffers due to social distancing.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

