The coronavirus impact on India's media and entertainment sector

While OTT and online gaming are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, out-of-home entertainment suffers due to social distancing.





Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, introduces seven startups that are using deep tech to fight coronavirus.





Tying up with Swiggy, food startup Lil’ Goodness and sCoolmeal has provided 30,000 meals to underprivileged children during the lockdown.





Sanjay Nath, extreme right along with Ashish Fafadia and Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures

Sanjay Nath of Blume Ventures talks about the post-COVID-19 scenario for Indian startups, and what the future of work is going to look like.





Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal stitches free masks for the poor

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal is stitching masks for the poor despite her compromised vision.





Siddharth Parekh and Sumeet Motwani

Sumeet Motwani and Siddharth Parekh of Class 11 built an ML model to diagnose coronavirus-positive patients using X-rays and CT scans.





Nona Lifestyle founders Hari Mishra (left) and Ankit Rajput (right)

Nona Lifestyle has over 40 full-time employees, 50 factory workers, and supplies workwear to the likes of TikTok, OYO, Zomato, etc.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!