The coronavirus impact on India's media and entertainment sector
While OTT and online gaming are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, out-of-home entertainment suffers due to social distancing.
- +0
- +0
Impact on India's media and entertainment sector
While OTT and online gaming are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, out-of-home entertainment suffers due to social distancing.
Startups using deep tech to fight coronavirus
Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, introduces seven startups that are using deep tech to fight coronavirus.
This startup is feeding underprivileged children
Tying up with Swiggy, food startup Lil’ Goodness and sCoolmeal has provided 30,000 meals to underprivileged children during the lockdown.
Startups should survive now and thrive later
Sanjay Nath of Blume Ventures talks about the post-COVID-19 scenario for Indian startups, and what the future of work is going to look like.
The 98-year-old woman stitching free masks
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal is stitching masks for the poor despite her compromised vision.
Using ML and radiographic images for diagnosis
Sumeet Motwani and Siddharth Parekh of Class 11 built an ML model to diagnose coronavirus-positive patients using X-rays and CT scans.
Meet the founders who built a Rs 20 Cr company
Nona Lifestyle has over 40 full-time employees, 50 factory workers, and supplies workwear to the likes of TikTok, OYO, Zomato, etc.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0