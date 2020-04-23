From stem cells to radiology, C-CAMP's COVID-19 accelerator startups are using deep tech to fight coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to take over the world, C-CAMP’s COVID-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator (C-CIDA) announced that it has chosen seven startups that are innovating to contain the spread of the virus.





This week, C-CIDA focussed on startups targeting gaps in screening, monitoring, and diagnostics by employing AI/ML, stem cell research, ultrafast molecular assays, cloud-based mobility, etc.





Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, in a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma announced seven startups that are working on highly impactful innovations that can help the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the full interview here:









While Docturnal (Hyderabad), Salcit (Hyderabad), Predible (Bengaluru), and AIkenist (Bengaluru) are working on AI/ML based pre-screening and monitoring technologies, Stempeutics (Bengaluru) is getting recognised for its approach to therapeutics, Huwel Life Sciences (Hyderabad) for rapid diagnostics and Ubiqare Health (Bengaluru) in telemedicine support.





C-CAMP launched C-CIDA on March 26 as a COVID-19 focussed innovations accelerator to identify and accelerate innovations that are near-ready for deployment. It claims to have received over 900 applications since its launch.





However, the hour is to bring these startups to the forefront and using their innovative solutions to contain the spread of the virus, and the agency best placed right now to do so is the government, said Dr Taslim.





“The government has the means to support these startups already, through grants and funds. Right now, they should take the first step in identifying valuable startups and investing in them. They should also invite private investors to match their investments using a one-to-one investing model,” he added.





When asked what’s holding private investors from investing in startups that can help combat coronavirus, Dr Taslim said it is mostly the question of “what next?” as many investors maybe wondering what will happen to these startups after the pandemic, which is a valid question to ask.





In those situations, startups should have their business models aligned to solving a long-term, broad-picture problem. They should prove that they can keep using their innovation beyond just the current situation, he added.