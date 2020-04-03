Coronavirus: Omidyar Network India announces funds for organisations helping migrant labourers

As a part of its Rapid Response Funding Initiative for coronavirus, Omidyar Network India announced a funding of Rs 1 crore to 20 grassroots organisations.

By Rashi Varshney
3rd Apr 2020
As a part of its Rapid Response Funding Initiative for coronavirus, Omidyar Network India has announced a funding of Rs 1 crore to a collective of 20 grassroots civil society organisations for its Rapid Community Response to COVID-19 (RCRC)


This funding will help the coalition work with migrant labour and their dependents in rural areas by providing information (e.g. social distancing, quarantining), enumeration of and counselling migrants, supporting those at starvation risk, channelling food and motivating frontline workers, and identify livelihood opportunities


IIT and Stanford alumni develop machine to sterilise public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus


These organisations are AKRSP India, ABSSSArunodaya SansthanCARDDevelopment Support Centre (DSC), Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), Goat Trust, Haritika, Harsha Trust, Ibtada, Jan Swasthya Sahyog (JSS), Keystone Foundation, Manjari Foundation, PEDOPRADANPRAYAS, SamarthanSRIJANWASSAN, and Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF)


Besides this, Omidyar Network India’s Rapid Response Funding Initiative is looking to deploy an aggregate total of Rs 7.5 crore to fast-track innovation and address urgent needs aimed at serving the ‘Next Half Billion’ Indians. Individual proposals considered for funding are between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 crore.


Omidyar Network India’s Managing Director, Roopa Kudva said,


“Collaboration is the need of the hour to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The civil society organisations in this collective work across 12 states, have deep rural networks and can provide strong support to government efforts.” 


Omidyar Network India is part of The Omidyar Group, a diverse collection of companies, organizations and initiatives, supported by philanthropists Pam and Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay.


It invests in bold entrepreneurs who aim to help create a meaningful life for every Indian, especially the hundreds of millions of Indians in low-income and lower-middle-income populations, ranging from the poorest among us to the existing middle class.


To drive empowerment and social impact at scale, it works with entrepreneurs in the private, nonprofit and public sectors, who are tackling India’s hardest and most chronic problems.


It focusses on equity investments in early-stage enterprises and provides grants to nonprofits in the areas of digital identity, education, emerging tech, financial inclusion, governance and citizen engagement, and property rights.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

