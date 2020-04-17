While the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, ailments like TB also need attention, says Shreyansh Mehta of MedCords

MedCords, a Kota-based startup from Rajasthan, has been offering healthcare facilities in Tier-III cities, including towns and cities under three lakh population, rural areas, and metros, amid the coronavirus lockdown, through qualified doctors, a network of local pharmacies, and customer service helplines.





Shreyansh Mehta, the Founder of MedCords says that COVID-19 needs to be addressed on priority, however, one must not forget that India has many other public health-related issues.





Medcords founder





In 2018, about 2.79 million Indians were suffering from tuberculosis, and 435,000 died from it. The average stayed the same for 2019 and 2020 as well.





Apart from tuberculosis, people suffering, as well as dying from ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, stress, and gynaecological issues, must also be addressed and not be neglected during this time of distress.





Catering to over 25 lakh users spread across states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, MedCords has been helping Indian patients with medical consultations and offering medicines, irrespective of geographical limitations through its online application platforms Aayu and Sehat Saathi.





“Owing to the lockdown, people have not been able to move out of their homes. And, MedCords has seen a sharp increase in a few cases relating to anxiety and stress which have risen to 2.6 times, common cold cases have increased to 4.4 times, cases reporting fever have risen to 5.4 times, throat discomfort has been to 6.4 times, and weakness related cases have risen to three times. The cases in child and gynaecology-related problems have grown two times in the last seven days,” Shreyansh says.





As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, countries have taken preventive measures to contain its spread. Solutions like work from home and homeschooling can help. However, a vaccine is the need of the hour.





According to Shreyansh, medical practitioners will now promote social distancing by offering their services through online virtual reality platforms. Citizens may need to develop a health card that could be synced in with the Aadhar Card, to create health records for individuals living in the country. This would also simplify the process for insurance companies in offering health plans and creating customised health plans as necessary.





In this fight against the deadly pandemic, the founder says that technology will play a crucial role. Artificial intelligence(AI) and machine learning (ML) will be put in practice, and newer innovations and ideas will build a whole new world.