Coronavirus: How Paytm and McDonald's are doing their bit to support the fight against COVID-19

Digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has partnered with fast-food chain McDonald’s to distribute burgers, chilli paneer pockets, and other food items to frontline workers, who are tirelessly working to contain the spread of COVID-19 across India.





This is part of Paytm’s ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign to distribute hygiene products and masks to police officials, municipal workers, and healthcare professionals, launched earlier in association with Unilever and YouWeCan.





Speaking on the cause, Siddharth Pandey, Vice President, Paytm said,





"It is an important responsibility for each one of us to teach fellow Indians about the importance of personal hygiene as part of daily routine. We should fight COVID-19 by staying healthy and restricting the spread of the virus to others. We request everyone to contribute towards this cause so that people who are part of our daily lives get access to such important products."





Opening for donations, Paytm is appealing to Indians to contribute on the Paytm App and join hands as they look to buy and distribute over a million ‘Thank You’ kits consisting of hygiene products, masks for frontline workers, as well as people who don’t have the means to buy these themselves.





McDonald’s will be bundling food products with these kits. From burgers and chilli paneer pockets to wraps, and more. According to Paytm, these kits will be distributed across all major cities in India in a phased manner, with the help of volunteers and local authorities. The Noida-based payments major will also be supplying kits to hospitals for distribution among COVID-19 patients.





Earlier this week, Paytm announced the launch of a special hotel listings page on its app to support temporary accommodation needs of the medical frontline forces fighting COVID-19.





The company has rolled out this initiative in partnership with more than 300 hotels that are pitching in to support healthcare heroes in 60-plus cities. The list would be available on the app under the '#WESALUTEYOUALL' tag.





Over the last few weeks, the company has launched several initiatives to fight the pandemic. It has committed Rs 500 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).





Paytm has also created a Rs 5 crore fund for innovators, who are developing medical instruments or medicines to combat the virus.