Coronavirus: How Droom is helping Gurgaon Police beat COVID-19

Droom has initiated a fleet sanitisation drive for Gurugram Police. Members of law enforcement are the frontline warriors in humanity’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





Both cars and motorcycles of the Gurugram Police fleet have been given the Germ Shield (formerly Corona Shield) treatment to protect them from coronavirus.





Part of Droom Health, the recently introduced service Germ Shield uses a special anti-microbial coating, which inhibits the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, yeast, moulds, and mildew.









Speaking about the initiative, Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom, said, “Just like the health workers, the country’s police force is also at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus. This fleet sanitisation drive for Gurugram Police is a part of Droom’s contribution towards the protection of these brave warriors and real heroes of our society. Our Germ Shield solution will inhibit the accumulation of on automobile surfaces, ensuring utmost hygiene and protection against the fast-growing virus spread.





The coating has also been found to be effective against viruses, including droplet based viruses. It bonds with any surface resulting in a strong, durable, invisible, and effective barrier. The startup claims that the Germ Shield has a 99.99 percent microbial reduction rate.





Sandeep added that Droom’s technology provides safety from viruses for three months.





“Keeping in mind the challenge that Gurugram police faces while dealing with the pandemic, we will be sanitising their several vehicles on a daily basis until the nation achieves victory over COVID-19,” said Sandeep.





Droom offers Germ Shield at an easily accessible price tag of Rs 499 for scooters and motorcycles and Rs 699 for premium motorcycles. Hatchbacks and sedans have been priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1,399 respectively, while SUVs and luxury cars will have to pay Rs 1,799.





The number of coronavirus cases has crossed the million mark globally and 55,780 deaths have been reported. At present, India is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. Over 2,500 people have been diagnosed with the disease while fatalities stand at 72.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)