Coronavirus: True Balance commits to solving liquidity crunch, last-mile credit in India

Lending Rs 23 crore in March 2020, True Balance is focused on loan disbursal in rural India. The company is providing easy credit solution for 1 billion unbanked Indians.

By Vishal Krishna
27th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

True Balance, fintech app operated by Balancehero India – the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co Ltd Korea – today announced that it disbursed loans worth Rs 23 crore in March 2020. The group has observed strong growth in loan numbers in the first quarter of 2020.


In Q1 of 2020, True Balance disbursed a total loan figure of Rs 50 crore, bolstered in great part by the launch of the free credit scoring check feature in partnership with Experian, something that has again seen rapid adoption among the user base. 


fintech
Also Read

[The Turning Point] How Practo founder took lessons from his personal problems to start up in the healthcare space


While several players in the lending space have stopped loan disbursals, True Balance intends to continue solving the last mile issue of credit in India. Loan disbursements are 100 percent digital and users can apply and receive cash loans within minutes via True Balance’s mobile application. True Balance hopes this brings much- needed liquidity to Tier-III & IV markets, in India, which account for 45 percent of India’s GDP.


With a loan GTV of Rs 150 crore disbursed across 6.6 million loans nationwide, True Balance has seen rapid growth in loan numbers, both in loan count, as well as loan size. Within less than a year of service launch, the growth rate for the loans service has reached nearly 30 percent month-on-month.


Charlie Lee, Co-founder & CEO, True Balance says, “Pre-COVID-19, we knew credit would help revive the Indian economy. There may be turbulent times at play today, but we intend to stand by our commitment of last-mile delivery of credit to India. Although we are taking a cautious approach, we also understand that this is the time our customers need us the most. Our stringent technology-led KYC process is helping us in quick disbursement of loans to those in need with good credit history. We are cautiously optimistic about the market and expect normalcy to arrive once the COVID-19 situation is controlled.”

True Balance’s lending arm, TrueCredits, received its NBFC license in October 2019, and renewal of PPI license for three years from the Reserve Bank of India. True Balance is currently raising Series C funding to expedite the growth of its lending business across India.


The announcement of strong growth in loans comes on the back of the analysts having announced that the loans segment, especially unsecured loans, will remain a cause for concern for the banking industry as a whole, something that may have a strong adverse impact on nationwide PSL loan disbursal.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JioMart launches on WhatsApp in select locations; here's how to order groceries

Sohini Mitter

Lockdown exit plan: PM Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation

Press Trust of India

Over one million IT employees will continue to work from home post-coronavirus-lockdown: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Press Trust of India

Enhancing scrutiny, Amazon will use video interviews to verify its merchants

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How India can create 100 unicorns by 2025
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian economy after COVID-19: a positive outlook

Lokendra Singh Ranawat

Enhancing scrutiny, Amazon will use video interviews to verify its merchants

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Bengaluru cab drivers launch online campaign to highlight hardship during lockdown

Press Trust of India

Lockdown exit plan: PM Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation

Press Trust of India

ShareChat acquires meme sharing startup Memer, to integrate its product suite on to its platform

Sampath Putrevu

COVID-19: Amazon ties up with Railways to transport consignments during lockdown

Poojary Thimmaya

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru