AI, health, security: test your business creativity with Edition 181 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 181st edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Q1: Mobile cybersecurity

New mobile devices, operating systems, and malware constantly impact organisations who are trying to create and protect trusted ecosystems. How can the mobile cybersecurity threat be effectively addressed?

Q2: Elder care

Many countries are facing an unprecedented shift in their ageing demographic. Elders face significant challenges in health, mobility, social engagement, and financial security. How can these problems be tackled?

Q3: Infant care

Health workers in remote areas face challenges in measuring new-born infants’ weight due to the inconvenience and difficulty in carrying heavy weighing scales. How can technology solutions help here?

Q4: Men’s health

Men’s health is not just about fitness or muscle-building – reproductive health is equally important. But many men suffer from fear or embarrassment in getting solutions to their health issues. What’s a way out of this predicament?

Q5: Worker safety

Workers in manufacturing, mining, and construction can suffer from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, leading to dehydration and even life-threatening conditions. How can technology help here?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: Mobile cybersecurity

Founded by Manish Mimani, Protectt.ai provides safety cover for over 300 million smartphones, securing more than two billion mobile app sessions every month. Its security solutions are integrated into banking, insurance, fintech, stock exchange, and government mobile applications, helping to prevent over 200 million cyber threats per month.

“By understanding device models and user behaviour patterns, we preemptively secure applications before attacks happen,” says Mimani. Read more here about how the mobile security platform leverages AI and ML to detect and mitigate threats in real time, thus serving as a compliance hub.

A2: Elder care

“Any effective age-tech solution should incorporate mental wellness support, social engagement, and activities that provide seniors with a sense of purpose alongside healthcare and daily assistance,” explains Vibha Singal, CEO of Sukoon Unlimited, an online platform for seniors.

Age-tech businesses that embed digital communities, peer engagement, and structured activities such as learning programmes and virtual hobby groups can have better success rates. Read more here about the long-term innovation and investment opportunity in this sector.

A3: Infant care

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now helping accurately weigh babies in seconds. For example, Shishu Maapan, an AI-powered tool developed by Wadhwani AI, can estimate a baby’s dimensions and weight directly from videos captured by healthcare workers on their smartphones.

“We create AI products and integrate them into the respective governments’ applications or programmes,” explains Dr Sneha Nikam, Senior Program Manager, Wadhwani. Read more here about how these products are leveraged using open source and standard software development.

A4: Men’s health

Founded by Harshit Kukreja and Akash Kumar, Raaz offers personalised, evidence-based male reproductive treatment. It covers conditions like erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation via discreet, accessible, and medically backed solutions.

It offers diagnosis, consultation, and treatment via online channels like WhatsApp with expert doctors. Read more here about how Raaz has served over 5,000 users, and recently raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Fireside Ventures and Campus Fund.

A5: Worker safety

Founded by Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula and Anand Kumar, Jarsh Safety offers a range of innovative wearables and smart safety gear. They leverage IoT and AI to enhance worker protection, comfort, and efficiency in industrial environments.

This integration of smart technology also reduces downtime and ensures compliance with stringent safety regulations. Read more here about its products like ActivCooling Helmet (an air-conditioned safety helmet) and SmartVolt (a wearable voltage detector that can sense electrical hazards from a safe distance).

