Coronavirus updates for April 23

The Health Ministry has reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases stand at 1,409, with the total number of cases crossing 21,000. Nearly 20 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered so far.





To flatten the curve, many states and government departments are taking drastic measures. Odisha announced a total curfew in coronavirus hotspots, starting from 10 pm on April 23. To resume Delhi Metro services, CISF has mandated wearing of face masks and will provide entry to only those who have Aarogya Setu e-pass and show no symptoms.





Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) says that though the curve is flattening, with the doubling of infections down to about 7.5 days, it will be difficult to tell if India will reach the peak by May 3. The government has also clarified that the increase in COVID-19 cases was linear and not exponential, even with testing increasing 24 times.





A report by Axis Bank has stated that India will slip into recession for the first time in 40 years as the GDP has declined by 1.7 percent due to contraction in manufacturing, trade, transport, and communication. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), meanwhile, has pegged India's GDP in FY21 between -0.9 percent and 1.5 percent.













Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: OTT, online gaming surge during lockdown; box office, traditional media suffer





Coronavirus has led to major shifts in India’s media and entertainment sector. OTT and online gaming are soaring, while out-of-home entertainment is reeling under the effects of social distancing.





Coronavirus: These startups are enabling delivery of essential goods across cities during lockdown





Since stepping out during the coronavirus-led lockdown has become a challenge, several startups are helping in delivering essential goods to consumers across the country.





Coronavirus: Zoom crosses 300 million daily users; outlines new security plan





Zoom has recorded exponential growth in usage post the coronavirus outbreak. The video conferencing platform has announced new security measures.





Providing liquidity and cash availability a priority for survival of MSMEs and informal sector





To discuss the solutions that would help small businesses through these difficult times, the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), as part of its webinar series powered by YourStory, held a panel discussion on ‘The GAME COVID-19 Coalition - Funding The Recovery.’





Coronavirus: Survive now, thrive later, Sanjay Nath of Blume Ventures tells startups





In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Sanjay Nath, Managing Partner at Blume Ventures, talks about the post-COVID-19 scenario for Indian startups, and what the future of work is going to look like.





Coronavirus: This kids food startup is ensuring underprivileged children don't go hungry amid lockdown





After tying up with Swiggy, food startup Lil’ Goodness and sCoolmeal has provided 30,000 meals to underprivileged children during the coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: These Class 11 students' model uses ML and radiographic images for diagnosis





Sumeet Motwani and Siddharth Parekh, Class 11 students at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, have built a machine learning model that can diagnose coronavirus-positive patients through X-rays and CT scans.





How the supply chain and logistics industry are facing the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown





To mitigate the fallout in the industry, businesses in the supply chain and logistics industries are stepping up their efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic efficiently.





Coronavirus has led to an increase in demand for this woman entrepreneur’s edtech solutions





Mallika Valluru’s edtech startup Radius Edutech has seen an increase in demand for its video conferencing tool Octa from schools and other sectors as a result of the lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: This 98-year-old woman from Punjab stitches free masks for the poor





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal is stitching masks for the poor despite her compromised vision.





Assess, adapt, accelerate – five DesignUp panellists show designers the way ahead amid coronavirus





In this three-part series, we share insights from a DesignUp panel on how the design community is responding to the coronavirus crisis.





Delhi-based Wishes and Blessings is providing relief to those hit due to coronavirus crisis





The NGO has fed over 45,000 underprivileged people across eight states during the coronavirus-led lockdown.





Coronavirus: 250pc rise in gynaecological consults, as per Practo Insights





Irregular periods and safe pregnancy were among the most consulted gynaecological concerns among Indian women after coronavirus outbreak.





LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19





Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Press Briefing on the latest actions taken, preparedness, and updates on COVID-19.