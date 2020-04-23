LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates on the actions taken, preparedness, and updates on COVID-19.





As of latest updates, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stand at 21,797 while the death toll has surged to 681. Maharashtra still continues to be the worst hit state in India with 5,652 cases, and 251 deaths. The other states who are badly hit include Gujarat with 2,407 cases, Delhi with 2,248 cases, Rajasthan with 1,935 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 1,592 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,629 cases, and Uttar Pradesh with 1,449 cases as per the latest update.





As per ICMR, the total number of samples tested stand at 500,542 from 485,172 individuals. Let's listen in to the live updates from the Health and Family Welfare Ministry of India.





Globally, 2,655,358 confirmed cases of coronavirus has been recorded with a death toll of 185,066. As of now, the number of recovered cases from across the world stand at 728,038, according to Worldometer.