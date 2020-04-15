Coronavirus: Zomato introduces body temperature feature of its delivery partners on the app

To ensure the safety of food and its delivery partners, foodtech unicorn Zomato has launched a temperature measure feature of its delivery partners. The Gurugram-based startup said that users can now see the body temperature of their partner on the app, checked before they pick up an order for delivery, which will be available on the order tracking screen.





Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato





In a press statement shared by the startup, Mohit Sardana, COO - Food Delivery, Zomato, said, “As an essential service provider, it is important we take all measures to ensure the safe delivery of food. Checking delivery partner’s temperature adds another layer of precautions, and we are glad that our restaurant partners have been embracing this feature widely. We hope to expand it to a larger base of restaurants by next week."





Interestingly, a few delivery apps in China have already started doing the same. The statement also said that the restaurant partners on the platform will also be using temperature sensors to check the body temperature of the delivery partner, and will only hand over the order if it's found to be within the normal range. The restaurant partners are also setting up sanitation stations for delivery partners.





"We are rapidly increasing the number of restaurants partnering with us for this initiative," said the statement. It added, the foodtech unicorn has been extensively training its delivery partners on hygiene standards and safety protocols.

"We have also launched contact-less delivery last month, and has expanded grocery delivery to over 150 cities in India, reaching an estimate of 50 lakh households across the nation. Zomato has also started Zomato Gold Support Fund, Rider Welfare Fund, and Feed the Daily Wager campaign in a bid to provide relief to the community," said the official statement.