COVID-19: Driver Seva Mobile App launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

Supply chain optimisation platform Locus on Friday said it has launched a 'Driver Seva Mobile App' to help drivers stranded during the lockdown on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.





The app has been supported by Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an apex body of transporters that has been raising the issue of stranded drivers.





"Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in supply chain, has initiated the 'Driver Seva Mobile App' project along with Highway Delite, a travel app startup, to do its bit in easing the situation for the truck drivers who are stuck on highways due to the lockdown," the company said in a statement.









It said the project is supported by Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, in association with the AIMTC.





The country-wide lockdown in India has had an impact across industries, but at the heart of it all is logistics and supply chain, it said, adding, drivers, who are the lifeline of this industry, have been deeply affected right now.





A sizable population of drivers have nowhere to go to and not many resources to survive with, the statement said.





This app aims to help drivers in the current lockdown with information regarding food, water, and safe parking near their location, across the country, it said.





"Highway Delite has added more than 400 BPCL Pumps (140 BPCL Company owned pumps), six APML Hubs, and 30+ dhabas. The Highway Delite team is working to increase this count to 1000+ within four days by listing more pumps and dhabas, where food facilities will be available to drivers," said Rajesh Kumar G, Founder, Highway Delite.





The statement said the petrol pump owner and dhaba owner can also update the availability of food and water on a real-time basis by logging into the same application.





"We heard from a lot of clients about their drivers being stranded on highways with nowhere to go and bleak availability of essentials like water and food. We immediately got into the act and reached out to Highway Delite to set this up. Once again, I am glad that technology is acting as an enabler in these uncertain times. We all need to come together and help each other out in the present situation," said Nishith Rastogi, CEO and Co-founder, Locus.





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)