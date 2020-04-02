[Funding alert] Cloud kitchen startup Kitchens Centre raises $500K in seed round led by AngelList India

With this funding, the New Delhi-based real estate startup aims to replicate its hygienic cloud kitchen infrastructure across various cities.

By Sujata Sangwan
2nd Apr 2020
New Delhi-based cloud kitchen startup Kitchens Centre, which claims to provide ready-to-move-in, fully equipped, and compliant kitchens along with the essential technology to delivery-only restaurants, on Monday, announced that it has raised $500,000 in a seed round of funding. 


AngelList India led the investment round with participation from investors like Utsav Somani (Partner, AngelList India), Jake Zeller (Partner, AngelList), Jonathon Swanson (Co-founder, Thumbtack), Ankush Gera (Founder, Junglee Games), and Revant Bhate (Co-founder, Mosaic Wellness).


The startup said it plans to use the funding to drive aggressive expansion into new geographies to enable hyperlocal delivery


Founded in 2019 by Lakshay Jain, Kitchens Centre offers turnkey solutions to cloud kitchens – right from providing commercial space and kitchen infrastructure to assisting with branding, order management, delivery, and maintenance services. It has centres across North India, with brands like BTW, WOW! Momo, Asian Haus, Burgrill, 34 Chowringhee Lane, Wok Me, POMP, and Beijing Street already on board. 


Funding
To help with operations, Kitchens Centre has also acquired Posify, a technology-driven management solution for F&B brands. 


“Keeping in line with our technology-driven approach, it allows brands to manage orders on a single platform, while also helping with inventory management, billing, and delivery tracking, among other things,” Lakshay said.


He further added, “Apart from significantly cutting down on the Capex and Opex of the brands, the network effort of things like order gapping, CRM support, and customer data helps them achieve an average 25 percent increase in sales and better payback periods after partnering with us.” 


According to the startup, taste and hygiene are the two sides of a coin when it comes to the food and beverage industry. 


“In the current environment, it has become all the more important to help brands deliver hygienic and healthy food to consumers. With the support of our new stakeholders, we will set up hygienic kitchens for brands across various cities with top-notch standards of sanitation,” Lakshay said.


Last month, Ahmedabad-based cloud kitchen startup BigSpoon Foods Private Limited also received an angel funding of $200,000 from Urmin Family Office, Lemonade Ventures, LetsVenture, and marquee angel investors.


(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

