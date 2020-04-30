To look at the future, we have to look at the past, says Shradha Sharma to 4,000 educators across India

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, addressed 4,000 educators from Higher Education across India through an online webinar SkyCampus organised by ICT Academy.





She stated, “To look at the future, we have to look at the past. If we look at the last few decades, we as humans has evolved a lot in terms of efficiency, ease of doing things, advancement in businesses and lifestyle, and the wealth creation. For example, in the past, we have communicated through inland letters and post card but now we started communicating through email and social media."





According to Shradha, "Technology and engineering have helped us in accomplishing tasks easily. These evolutions have eventually advanced our way of doing business and the way we live. The past teach us how we evolved, similarly the future will be much more advanced with what we are right now. Today our economy is around $3 trillion; in future with $5 trillion of wealth, we will be much more advanced. Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, automation, etc., everything is going to be huge and going to play a major role.





She said “As faculty members, one need to focus on the four key growth factors such as efficiency, ease of doing things, advancement in businesses and lifestyle, and the wealth creation. Every innovation and the progress focuses on these four factors. We as change-makers cannot rely on our laurels, we need to constantly reinvent ourselves in terms of learning, acquiring new skills and explore new ways of doing things.”





ICT Academy through its SkyCampus platform is organising this digital knowledge series with an objective of providing industry expert sessions on various topics relevant to the context of today and future. The Season 2 of Digital Knowledge Series was on the theme ‘Leading in a VUCA World’.





The other speakers of the season included Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE; Lakshmi Narayanan, Emeritus Vice Chairman of Cognizant; Sivakumar, CEO of ICT Academy; K K Aggarwal, Chairman of NBA; and Manish Kumar, MD and CEO of NSDC, among various other industry leaders.





The sessions are moderated by B Anbuthambi, President of ICT Academy, and have been witnessed by 5,000 educators on every day morning 10 am to 11.30 am. The session schedules can be seen here.





ICT Academy is an initiative of the Government of India in collaboration with the state governments and industries, established to train the higher education teachers and students thereby exercises on developing the next generation teachers and industry ready students.