LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 crisis

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India talks about the actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19

By Team YS
20th Apr 2020
Health Ministry holds a press conference to give updates on the latest actions taken, preparedness and the current situation of the coronavirus outbreal. As of now, the total positive number of cases in India stands at 17,265 and the death toll has surged to 543. Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state, recording over 4,203 confirmed cases and over 223 deaths. This is followed by Delhi which has recorded 2,003 cases and 45 deaths, followed by Rajasthan which has recorded 1,478 cases and 14 deaths, and Tamil Nadu with 1,477 cases and 15 deaths.


As per the latest updates, the total number of cured patients stands at 2,547. Lets's listen in to the live updates by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the Coronavirus crisis.





Fresh reports of Police personnel and Journalists testing positive for COVID-19 has also come to the forefront. As per Delhi Police, a total of eight police personnel has tested positive for COVID-19

