Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19

Startups in Tier II and III cities are innovating to tackle the many challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up.

By Team YS
23rd Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Startups in Tier-II and III India continue to thrive

startups

Startups in Tier II and III cities are innovating to tackle the many challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up.


AIIMS deploys robots to aid fight against COVID-19

aiims robot

iMap 9 is a disinfecting robot that can sanitise floors whereas Humanoid ELF enables doctors to monitor and interact with patients remotely.


Meet the startup fixing the food supply chain

Farmers


Agritech startup AgriBazaar brings farmers and food processing companies together on an e-mandi as coronavirus forces physical markets to stay shut.


This startup's cabinet can disinfect your belongings

genisup

[LtoR] Vinay Seth, and Roshan Kumar Verma, Co-Founders of Genisup

The Covicide Cabinet, a UV-C Germicidal Lamp-based sterilisation cabinet, helps disinfect belongings to prevent community spread of coronavirus.


The evolution of online brokerage platform Zerodha

Product Roadmap - Zerodha

Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath, and Kailash Nadh

Take a closer look at online brokerage startup Zerodha, one of the first platforms to make online trading simple, nimble, and easy.


RIL shares zoom over 10 pc after Facebook deal

Sensex

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped by over 10 percent after Facebook announced an investment of Rs 43,574 crore for a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms.


How couples are getting married virtually

Weddings From Home

Shaadi.com, one of India’s leading matchmaking conglomerates, has launched end-to-end services for your very own virtual wedding.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio; becomes largest minority shareholder

Sohini Mitter

World Book Day: 85 quotes on the joy of books and reading!

Madanmohan Rao

Assess, adapt, accelerate – five DesignUp panellists show designers the way ahead amid coronavirus

Team YS

Karnataka orders partial easing of lockdown norms from April 23

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Assess, adapt, accelerate – five DesignUp panellists show designers the way ahead amid coronavirus

Team YS

[Jobs roundup] Do you like analysing business operations? These startup roles may be perfect for you

Apurva P

How focusing on Bharat helped gaming startup WinZO notch up 20M users in 1 year

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: These Class 11 students' model uses ML and radiographic images for diagnosis

Shreya Ganguly

[Startup Bharat] This HRtech startup connects medical staff to hospitals

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus: Survive now, thrive later, Sanjay Nath of Blume Ventures tells startups

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru