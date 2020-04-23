Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19
Startups in Tier II and III cities are innovating to tackle the many challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up.
AIIMS deploys robots to aid fight against COVID-19
iMap 9 is a disinfecting robot that can sanitise floors whereas Humanoid ELF enables doctors to monitor and interact with patients remotely.
Meet the startup fixing the food supply chain
Agritech startup AgriBazaar brings farmers and food processing companies together on an e-mandi as coronavirus forces physical markets to stay shut.
This startup's cabinet can disinfect your belongings
The Covicide Cabinet, a UV-C Germicidal Lamp-based sterilisation cabinet, helps disinfect belongings to prevent community spread of coronavirus.
The evolution of online brokerage platform Zerodha
Take a closer look at online brokerage startup Zerodha, one of the first platforms to make online trading simple, nimble, and easy.
RIL shares zoom over 10 pc after Facebook deal
Shares of Reliance Industries jumped by over 10 percent after Facebook announced an investment of Rs 43,574 crore for a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms.
How couples are getting married virtually
Shaadi.com, one of India’s leading matchmaking conglomerates, has launched end-to-end services for your very own virtual wedding.
