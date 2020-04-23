Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19

Startups in Tier II and III cities are innovating to tackle the many challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up.





iMap 9 is a disinfecting robot that can sanitise floors whereas Humanoid ELF enables doctors to monitor and interact with patients remotely.









Agritech startup AgriBazaar brings farmers and food processing companies together on an e-mandi as coronavirus forces physical markets to stay shut.





[LtoR] Vinay Seth, and Roshan Kumar Verma, Co-Founders of Genisup

The Covicide Cabinet, a UV-C Germicidal Lamp-based sterilisation cabinet, helps disinfect belongings to prevent community spread of coronavirus.





Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath, and Kailash Nadh

Take a closer look at online brokerage startup Zerodha, one of the first platforms to make online trading simple, nimble, and easy.





Shares of Reliance Industries jumped by over 10 percent after Facebook announced an investment of Rs 43,574 crore for a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms.





Shaadi.com, one of India’s leading matchmaking conglomerates, has launched end-to-end services for your very own virtual wedding.





