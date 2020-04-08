Coronavirus: Intel commits $50M for pandemic response technology initiative

Chip-maker Intel on Tuesday pledged an additional $50 million for a pandemic response technology initiative to combat global coronavirus crisis.

By Press Trust of India
8th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chip-maker Intel on Tuesday pledged an additional $50 million for a pandemic response technology initiative to combat global coronavirus crisis.


The initiative aims to provide greater access to technology for patient care, speeding scientific research as well as online learning for students.


Previously, Intel had announced $10 million in donations that are supporting local communities.


"Intel is committed to accelerating access to technology that can combat the current pandemic and enable new technology and scientific discovery that better prepares society for future crises. We hope that by sharing our expertise, resources, and technology, we can help to accelerate work that saves lives and expands access to critical services around the world during this challenging time," Intel chief executive officer Bob Swan said.
Intel
Also Read

Social media content takedown orders need to come via proper legal notices: IAMAI


Of the $50 million, about $40 million will fund the Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness and Online Learning initiatives. The remaining will be allocated for an innovation fund that supports requests from external partners and employee-led relief projects, addressing critical needs in their communities, the company said in a statement.


The Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness Initiative will provide funding to accelerate customer and partner advances in diagnosis, treatment and vaccine development, leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and edge-to-cloud service delivery.


The Intel Online Learning Initiative will support education-focussed non-profit organisations and business partners to provide students without access to technology with devices and online learning resources. It will enable PC donations, online virtual resources, study-at-home guides and device connectivity assistance.


The up to $10 million amount allocated for innovation fund will supports various initiatives.


The statement said Intel is working with India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad.


Intel is also collaborating with industry body Nasscom to build an application ecosystem and multi-cloud back end to enable population-scale COVID-19 diagnostics, to predict outbreaks and to improve medical care management and administration.


"Intel technology underpins critical products and services that global communities, governments, and healthcare organisations depend on every day. We hope that by harnessing our expertise, resources, technology, and talents, we can help save and enrich lives by solving the world's greatest challenges through the creation and development of new technology-based innovations and approaches," the company said.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Travel startup Treebo Hotels asks employees to voluntarily resign, founders take 60 pc pay cut

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Agritech platform DeHaat raises $12M in Series A led by Sequoia Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

This foodtech startup by ex-MyGate employees aims to simplify daily meal planning

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Reliance Industries invests Rs 500 Cr in edtech startup Embibe

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
From Ola to StanPlus - how startups are helping COVID-19 patients
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Lavelle Networks became India’s No. 1 enterprise network solutions provider in under 5 years

Team YS

Social media content takedown orders need to come via proper legal notices: IAMAI

Press Trust of India

SC issues guidelines for hearings through video conferencing across courts during COVID-19 pandemic

Press Trust of India

What are the legal implications of layoffs or salary cuts during coronavirus lockdown?

Team YS

Coronavirus: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan on how Karnataka is working like a startup to manage COVID-19

Ryan Frantz

From Ola to StanPlus - how startups are helping COVID-19 patients

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru