[Jobs roundup] Work with India's ecommerce giants with these openings

The coronavirus pandemic is said to have hit the global economy worse than the 2008 Financial Crisis. And in recent days, several companies have been delaying promotions and postponing bonus until the end of the nationwide lockdown. In fact, it does not come as a surprise that the Indian startup ecosystem is equally facing the brunt of this economic slowdown, with some startups already laying-off employees or asking them to take leaves without pay.





A report by NASSCOM suggests that the Indian startup tech ecosystem has the potential of creating up to 12.5 lakh direct jobs by 2025. Last year, the ecosystem has created up to 4.3 lakh jobs. While Indians are worried about remaining employed, India's e-commerce giants Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa have opened their doors to offer new job opportunities. YourStory lists a few:





Amazon

Front-end Engineer

Experience required: 4+ years





Amazon is looking for a candidate with more than four years of experience in designing and building user experiences on technologies, including mobile and the web. He/She should be skilled in developing applications with HTML, CSS, and JS. The Front-end Engineer will be responsible for writing clean and maintainable code, and working with other team members to investigate design approaches, prototype new UI components, and evaluate technical feasibility.





Experience with Amazon Web Services, and demonstrating leadership abilities in an engineering environment in driving operational excellence is desirable.





For more information, click here.

Flipkart

Principal Architect

Experience required: 16 years





Flipkart is looking for engineers who will be responsible for driving technology and should take ownership of their team, and its impact on the entire Flipkart ecosystem. The candidate will be responsible for driving the adoption of practices around coding, design, quality, and performance in the team. He/She should take active participation in technology forums and represent Flipkart in external forums.





An ideal candidate must have a BTech, MTech, or a PhD in Computer Science or any related technical discipline. He/She should have experience with full lifecycle development in any programming language on a Linux platform.





For more information, click here.





Amazon

Software Development Engineer

Experience required: 2+ years





Amazon is looking for a Software Engineer to join its Hyderabad team. The candidate will be responsible for establishing technical standards and driving Amazon’s overall technical architecture, engineering practices, and methodologies. He/She will be responsible for building high-quality, architecturally sound systems that are aligned with Amazon’s business needs.





An ideal candidate should have more than two years of non-internship professional software development experience. And should have programming experience with at least one modern language like Java, C++, or C#, including object-oriented design.





For more information, click here.

Myntra

Senior System Engineer

Experience required: 5 years





Myntra is looking for a Network Professional to work on its new projects, initiatives, and support network infrastructure and operations. The candidate should be able to evaluate and deploy new solutions. He/She should be an excellent team player, and should be able to handle the information security in relevant areas.





An ideal candidate should be proficient in Cisco Switching and Routing Technologies. He/She should have hands-on experience in WAN Management, Enterprise Wireless Setup, Enterprise TACACS (ACS), Enterprise Management, Monitoring, and Logging Systems.





For more information, click here.

Nykaa

Executive Graphic Designer

Experience required: 2 years





Nykaa is looking for a Graphic Designer to join its fashion vertical. The candidate will be responsible for working cross-functionally with e-commerce and marketing teams. He/She will be conceptualising, and design digital marketing materials for fashion (banners, emailers, and social media creatives, among others).





An ideal candidate should have proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.





For more information, click here.