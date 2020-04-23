[Jobs roundup] Do you like analysing business operations? These startup roles may be perfect for you

Business analysis is emerging as a fast-paced, competitive field. Every organisation needs it for the growth of its business growth in the long run.





The role of a business analyst in a startup is important and interesting; one gets to influence and make decisions on key processes from scratch. The field identifies business problems and determines efficient solutions for them. It also facilitates and manages changes to businesses, including solutions which include process improvement, strategic planning, and policy development.





Business analysts are responsible for creating new models that support business decisions by working closely with financial reporting and IT teams, to establish initiatives and strategies to improve importing and optimising costs.













Are you passionate about the fast-growing Indian startup ecosystem, and have excellent analytical skills? Here are a few openings that might excite you.

Business Analyst

Amazon

Experience needed: 2-3 years





The ecommerce giant is looking for someone who can understand the various operations across buyer risk prevention. They are required to design and develop highly available dashboards and metrics using SQL and Excel/Tableau. Their responsibilities also include providing wing-to-wing project lifecycle execution (project planning, execution, risk assessment, and system availability), as well as perform business analysis and data queries, using appropriate tools.





Business Operations Analyst

CRED

Experience needed: 2-4 years





As a business operations analyst at CRED, the candidate is required to monitor and handle all payment transactions. There needs to be a constant collaboration with customer-facing and compliance department to enable seamless customer experience and teamwork on process improvements and problem-solving. They need to perform investigations using a variety of tools, including internal systems, as well as mediate or collaborate with merchants when necessary.





Business Analyst

Recko

Experience needed: 2+ years





Enterprise fintech startup Recko is looking for someone who can translate requirements and mock-ups into fully functional and technical features by working closely with platform technical leads and architects. The candidate is required to facilitate requirement gathering and process mapping workshops. They also need to understand client flows and integrate it with the current product offering.





Senior Business Analyst

Atlassian

Experience needed: 5 years





The candidate is responsible to develop strong partnerships with leaders across the business to align strategy and tactics of product teams with support operations. They need to build, negotiate, and manage complex initiatives to prevent or eliminate friction in our products and services, and also collaborate with product and support leaders to ensure support engineers are prepared for product change and measure its success.





Business Development Analyst

Simplify360

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate is responsible to secure input from all necessary solution stakeholders within the customer firm. They need to adapt solutions, as necessary, to ensure appropriate support. They are required to also monitor customer support for technical solutions proposed throughout the sales process, and alerts the sales and account teams to potential risks of deal closure.





