[Jobs Roundup] Fulfil your dream of working with India’s top fintech startups with these openings

Amid the coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc across sectors in the Indian startup ecosystem, two sectors seem to have benefited from the whole situation — healthtech and fintech. While the industry is bringing up ‘digital India’ in every development possible, there were still doubts on whether India needed to go cashless. However, now more than ever, India needs to go digital to carry out transactions efficiently, and safely.





With more load on fintech startups, the need for more manpower in these organisations is also in the rise. If you are someone who wants to become a part of India’s digital movement, YourStory lists a few openings in the country’s top fintech startups.





Cashfree

UI Developer

Experience required: 2 to 6 years





Bengaluru-based fintech startup Cashfree is looking for a UI Developer with two to six years of prior hands-on experience in building responsive web interfaces for consumers. The candidate will be responsible for core UI framework, implementation and maintenance of it. They will be responsible for the development of the front-end applications and components.





An ideal candidate must have the ability to translate product requirements into functional code. They should have strong development experience in technologies such as HTML, CSS< JavaScript, AJAX, and working with REST APIs.





For more details, click here.

Paytm

Software Engineer

Experience required: 4 to 9 years





Indian fintech unicorn Paytm is hiring a Software Engineer to contribute ideas to product and transform them into deployable features. They will be required to conduct POCs with product features before rolling them out to customers.





An ideal candidate should have expertise in JavaScript (ES 5 and ES 6), and have basic knowledge of DevOps, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. They will be responsible for deploying new features and iterating on improvements.





For more details, click here.

PhonePe

Product Manager

Experience required: 8-plus years





A Product Manager at PhonePe will be responsible to understand the key stakeholders problems, requirements and wishlists, and come up with the scalable product solutions leading to high customer NPS and minimum operational overheads.





They will have to switch between short-term and long-term goals, and define and prioritise the product roadmap. Additionally, the Product Manager will have to collaborate with tech, design, CS, Business and Analytics teams to implement and product solutions, and be fully responsible for delivering key metrics targets for the assigned POD. An ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of data and ability to use it in decision making.





For more details, click here.

Juspay

Senior Software Engineer

Experience required: 4 to 7 years





Payments technology firm Juspay is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join its office in Bengaluru. The startup wants an experienced Java developer to work on its existing and future solutions. This will also involve enhancements and maintenance of the existing solutions.





The candidate will be required to work efficiently and collaborate closely with the team in the UK, contribute to the team and be prepared to take a lead on issue resolution. An ideal candidate should have experience with Java 8, HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, and Angular Js.





For more details, click here.

PayU

Developer Engineer

Experience required: 2-plus years





The fintech arm of Naspers, PayU India is looking for a Developer Engineer to build the whole stack ELBs to databases, then moving and launching its site at its new home, guiding the team through the entire process. The candidate will be responsible for updating the processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with its security requirements. They will have to work with CI and CD tools, and source control such as GIT and SVN.





The ideal candidate must have more than two years of experience in a DevOps Engineer role, and experience in software development and infrastructure development will be an added advantage.





For more details, click here.