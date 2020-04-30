[Jobs roundup] Help feed the hungry stomachs with these job openings in foodtech sector

The foodtech sector has evolved over the years with many online food delivering platforms foraying into the space. But one thing has remained the same — the love and craving people have for food. The concept of ordering food online has only made it more convenient for them.





According to Tracxn, there are around 1,047 foodtech startups in India. A RedSeer report says the Indian online food delivery market is expected to reach $4 billion in 2020 from $0.3 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 90 percent.









Jobs in the foodtech sector have also been on the rise with top startups hiring like never before and fast expanding beyond Tier-I cities.





The foodtech sector is highly in demand, especially in the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic, as people across India are finding it difficult to get and stock up on food and groceries.





YourStory has curated a few job openings in this sector that might interest you.

Product Manager

Swiggy

Experience needed: 2-4 years





As a product manager at Swiggy, the candidate is expected to have a very keen product sense exhibited through decisions in the past. They need to have a very customer-focused approach, as well as a data-oriented approach, in solving problems. They are expected to have good communication skills with an ability to articulate and evangelise product vision, strategy priority, and ‘go-to-market plans’ in a compelling manner. The candidate needs to be willing to take initiatives and the accountability to dive closure.





Business Analyst

Licious

Experience needed: 2-4 years





The responsibilities of a business analyst at Licious include partnering with business managers to deep dive into the growth marketing function and develop actionable insights. They are expected to help define key business metrics and extract them to track KPIs, draw insights, and present in simplified formats for effective decision making. They also need to generate predictive models to predict consumer behaviour using markers of their historic purchase behaviour, as well as understand business problems, identify data sources, and build reports on it.





Principal Program Manager

Swiggy

Experience needed: 6-12 years





The foodtech unicorn is looking for someone who is self-motivated, proactive, and is able to work in a high paced environment. Their responsibilities include planning, monitoring, controlling, and reporting multiple programs. They need to understand the foodtech ecosystem, as well as handle cross-functional projects, which spans across multiple verticals, that is from business to tech to operations.





Engineering Manager

Faasos

Experience needed: 8-15 years





The company is looking for someone who is passionate about technology and is well versed with new technologies and the global best practices. They will be responsible for all products shipped out by the engineering team, including the selection of technologies, architecture, development, etc. The candidate is expected to help nurture and grow the team in order to deliver path breaking solutions, for the business in the coming years.





Call Support Executive

Box8

Experience needed: 0-4 years





A call support executive's responsibility at Box8 includes actively solve customer concerns via call support and handle customer escalations and improve customer service experience, create engaged customers, and facilitate organic growth. The goal is to increase customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention via escalation handling. They are also expected to take ownership of customer issues and provide reasonable resolutions, as well as maintain an orderly workflow, according to priorities.





