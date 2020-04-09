How Karnataka is working like a startup to manage COVID-19

Deputy CM of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan speaks about how the state is looking at a collaborative effort to combat coronavirus.

By Team YS
9th Apr 2020
How Ninjacart is ensuring steady supply during lockdown

Ninjacart

Ninjacart co-founder and CEO Thirukumaran Nagarajan

Ninjacart is reimagining its entire supply chain network to ensure there is no disruption with constant innovations during the coronavirus lockdown.


Japanese team designs 3D printable ventilators

Japanese 3D

A technology team from Japan has come forward to provide the blueprint to manufacture ventilator equipment using 3D technology.


Mall91 is now reinventing to deal with coronavirus

Mall91 team photo

Meet Noida startup Mall91, which has reached more than 2,000 small towns, and is now reinventing to deal with coronavirus.


This fintech platform sees opportunity in coronavirus crisis

Finovate Capital

Finovate Capital aims at mitigating the negative effects of working capital lockdown. It has closed a deal pipeline to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore so far.


Admission24 enables digital transformation for institutions

Admission24

Admission24 has launched the initiative as schools and colleges want to scale up their learn-and-teach-from-home concept amid coronavirus lockdown.


Startups team up to wage war on coronavirus

battle against coronavirus

Cutting across company lines, founders and entrepreneurs, who believe that the COVID-19 problem can only be resolved by working together, are taking the fight to coronavirus. 


How Qure.ai is tapping into deep tech 

Qure.ai

Prashant Warrier, Co-founder, Qure.AI

Take a closer look at healthtech startup Qure.ai, which uses AI to make diagnostic imaging easier and more affordable, and is now focusing on coronavirus testing.


A contactless monitoring device to fight coronavirus

Turtle Shell Technologies

Bengaluru-based Turtle Shell Technologies’ health monitoring device Dozee aims to provide precautionary measures for individuals as well as at the community level.


