How Karnataka is working like a startup to manage COVID-19

Deputy CM of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan speaks about how the state is looking at a collaborative effort to combat coronavirus.





Ninjacart co-founder and CEO Thirukumaran Nagarajan

Ninjacart is reimagining its entire supply chain network to ensure there is no disruption with constant innovations during the coronavirus lockdown.





A technology team from Japan has come forward to provide the blueprint to manufacture ventilator equipment using 3D technology.





Meet Noida startup Mall91, which has reached more than 2,000 small towns, and is now reinventing to deal with coronavirus.





Finovate Capital aims at mitigating the negative effects of working capital lockdown. It has closed a deal pipeline to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore so far.





Admission24 has launched the initiative as schools and colleges want to scale up their learn-and-teach-from-home concept amid coronavirus lockdown.





Cutting across company lines, founders and entrepreneurs, who believe that the COVID-19 problem can only be resolved by working together, are taking the fight to coronavirus.





Prashant Warrier, Co-founder, Qure.AI

Take a closer look at healthtech startup Qure.ai, which uses AI to make diagnostic imaging easier and more affordable, and is now focusing on coronavirus testing.





Bengaluru-based Turtle Shell Technologies’ health monitoring device Dozee aims to provide precautionary measures for individuals as well as at the community level.





