Lack of medical funds poses challenge in fight against coronavirus: Fitch

Continued lack of medical funds and healthcare infrastructure despite additional funding poses challenges in mounting an effective response against the coronavirus outbreak, says a report.

By Press Trust of India
1st Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Continued lack of medical funds and healthcare infrastructure, despite additional funding, poses challenges in mounting an effective response against the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report.


"The continued lack of medical funding and healthcare infrastructure inform our view for the potential epidemic to be worse in India if it is not adequately contained. With 8.5 hospital beds per 10,000 population and 8.0 physicians per 10,000, the country's healthcare sector is not equipped for such a crisis," Fitch Solutions said.
Coronavirus
Also Read

Coronavirus: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commits Rs 1,125 Cr to combat COVID-19


Moreover, the significant inefficiency, dysfunctioning, and acute shortage of the healthcare delivery systems in the public sector appear to be insufficient to match up with the growing needs of the population, it said.


Fitch Solutions noted that more than 80 percent of the population still does not have any significant health insurance coverage and approximately 68 percent of the Indian population has limited or no access to essential medicines.


"In addition, over the last two decades, the availability of free medicines in public healthcare facilities has declined from 31.2 percent to 8.9 percent for inpatient care and from 17.8 percent to 5.9 percent for outpatient care, according to a Public Health Foundation of India study," it said.


India has seen its number of cases increase rapidly, it said, adding that the number of cases is expected to continue to rise, driving demand for healthcare services.


According to Fitch Solutions, India's fiscal deficit in 2020-21 may shoot up to 6.2 percent of the GDP from 3.5 percent government estimate as a fallout of the COVID-19 economic stimulus package.


With businesses disrupted due to the lockdown and its ripple effects, revenue will come under "heavy pressure" and may force the government to look towards additional borrowing and/or a higher central bank dividend to fund its expenditure, it said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commits Rs 1,125 Cr to combat COVID-19

Thimmaya Poojary

Edtech startup upGrad appoints former BYJU's executive Arjun Mohan as India CEO

Press Trust of India

COVID-19 diary: A European expat’s perspective on coping with the crisis, and what India should do next

Tara McCartney

[Funding alert] Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 Cr in agritech startup Ergos in Series A round

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Less of Made in China, and more of Make in India, say MSMEs
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 Cr in agritech startup Ergos in Series A round

Press Trust of India

Edtech startup upGrad appoints former BYJU's executive Arjun Mohan as India CEO

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commits Rs 1,125 Cr to combat COVID-19

Thimmaya Poojary

Five tips for entrepreneurs to stay motivated

Mayank Lakhani

[Funding alert] Genomics-driven research and diagnostics company MedGenome raises $55M led by LeapFrog

Sujata Sangwan

COVID-19 diary: A European expat’s perspective on coping with the crisis, and what India should do next

Tara McCartney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru