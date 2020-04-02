TikTok donates medical equipment worth Rs 100 Cr to fight COVID-19 in India

Chinese short-form video creation app TikTok has said that it is working with the Indian government to donate medical equipment worth Rs 100 crore.





According to a community post on its website, the company will donate 4 lakh hazmat medical protective suits and masks to protect doctors and frontline medical workers in India.









Apart from this, TikTok has also donated 2 lakh masks to the state governments of Delhi and Maharashtra for local and state-level medical workers.





"The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to contribute towards this effort. With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India," stated the post.





"Our medical doctors and health workers are the most vulnerable and exposed to the virus. At times like these, their safety is of utmost priority,” TikTok added in the post.





As the coronavirus outbreak clams more lives everyday, a WHO report states that there is a severe and mounting disruption to the global supply of medical protective equipment which is caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse of these equipment, putting lives at risk from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.





Few days back, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation had announced the donation of essential medical supplies, including face masks and COVID-19 test kits to India and six other nations to help combat the spread of coronavirus. The first batch of these medical supplies for India arrived in Delhi last Saturday night and were received by the Indian Red Cross Society.





As of now, the pandemic has claimed 58 lives in the country and number of COVID-19 cases have touched over in India, according to Worldometers.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)