Here are the top apps being used to contain coronavirus in India

Technology is playing a critical role in containing the spread of the coronavirus from contact tracing to patient monitoring.





Car rental startup Zoomcar reveals its international expansion plans, view on electrification, and steps taken to survive coronavirus.





This debt fund by SaaSBOOMi will have a corpus of Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore, and is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs through coronavirus.





What is the possible impact coronavirus virus will have on different industries, and what companies should focus on.





Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal

Today, Practo serves 18 crore patients every year, has over one lakh doctors, with more than 70,000 partner clinics and hospitals.





Bengaluru-based fintech startup CRED, along with GiveIndia and CRY, is donating face masks to those fighting coronavirus at the frontline.





Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91

The new capital will be utilised by the Delhi-based company to expand its India footprint and consolidate its leadership position in the premium beer market.





Gujarat-based DEA Corp, which is working to make menstrual cups mainstream, is using WhatsApp for everyday communication and operations at work.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!