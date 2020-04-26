Here are the top apps being used to contain coronavirus in India
Technology is playing a critical role in containing the spread of the coronavirus from contact tracing to patient monitoring.
Apps being used to contain coronavirus
Zoomcar plans to go international next year
Car rental startup Zoomcar reveals its international expansion plans, view on electrification, and steps taken to survive coronavirus.
SaaSBOOMi launches debt fund to support entrepreneurs
This debt fund by SaaSBOOMi will have a corpus of Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore, and is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs through coronavirus.
How different sectors will look after lockdown
What is the possible impact coronavirus virus will have on different industries, and what companies should focus on.
Practo founder turned life lessons into a startup
Today, Practo serves 18 crore patients every year, has over one lakh doctors, with more than 70,000 partner clinics and hospitals.
CRED members distribute PPEs to frontline workers
Bengaluru-based fintech startup CRED, along with GiveIndia and CRY, is donating face masks to those fighting coronavirus at the frontline.
Bira 91 raises $30M led by Sequoia India and Sofina
The new capital will be utilised by the Delhi-based company to expand its India footprint and consolidate its leadership position in the premium beer market.
Working to make menstrual cups mainstream
Gujarat-based DEA Corp, which is working to make menstrual cups mainstream, is using WhatsApp for everyday communication and operations at work.
