Coronavirus: Curefit launches grocery delivery under Whole.fit; to provide essentials within 24 hours

In its attempts to combat the deadly coronavirus situation in India and servicing its customers, Bengaluru-based wellness startup Curefit has announced that it added a wide range of grocery essentials to its portfolio.





Inside the Eat.fit outlet





Curefit now offers nearly 40 SKUs across categories like rice, atta, pulses, oil, spices, sugar, salt, edible oil, bread, milk, eggs, and 'Heat and Eat ready meals'.





Currently, Eat.fit, the foodtech vertical of the brand, reports that it is providing delivery slots within 24 hours of order placement, and is working closely with brand partners like Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH, and 24 Mantra, to mitigate the existing constraints.





As the COVID-19 crisis unfolded during mid-March, the team at Eat.fit understood that frequent users would want to procure basics from the comfort of their homes. To support them, the startup launched a range of clean and 'better for you' essentials stocked on milk, bread, eggs, atta, rice, and oil from brands like 24 Mantra, Britannia, Nandini, Saffola and Pro Nature.





Sachin Kotangale, the Business Head of Eat.fit, says, "We also stock breakfast cereals and ready-to-cook range from brands like Kellogg's, Soulfull, and Bagrry's. Additionally, we have an exciting range of ready-to-eat products from MTR, and will soon be launching our own private label. This range augments our already existing range of healthy juices and snacks from Whole.fit and health supplements from Muscle Blaze and Optimum Nutrition."





The startup further stated that all the delivery crew members are being routinely checked for body temperatures and have been necessitated to keep personal distance while picking up the orders from the warehouses. It has also moved to contactless delivery to reduce contact with customers.

Curefit is currently providing the essential delivery service across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, with Mumbai being in the pipeline.