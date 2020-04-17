Coronavirus: Curefit launches grocery delivery under Whole.fit; to provide essentials within 24 hours

The wellness startup has partnered with the likes of Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH, and 24 Mantra to provide daily essentials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Sampath Putrevu
17th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In its attempts to combat the deadly coronavirus situation in India and servicing its customers, Bengaluru-based wellness startup Curefit has announced that it added a wide range of grocery essentials to its portfolio.


eat.fit

Inside the Eat.fit outlet

Also Read

Curefit’s diagnostic vertical Carefit starts telemedicine services


Curefit now offers nearly 40 SKUs across categories like rice, atta, pulses, oil, spices, sugar, salt, edible oil, bread, milk, eggs, and 'Heat and Eat ready meals'.


Currently, Eat.fit, the foodtech vertical of the brand, reports that it is providing delivery slots within 24 hours of order placement, and is working closely with brand partners like Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH, and 24 Mantra, to mitigate the existing constraints.


As the COVID-19 crisis unfolded during mid-March, the team at Eat.fit understood that frequent users would want to procure basics from the comfort of their homes. To support them, the startup launched a range of clean and 'better for you' essentials stocked on milk, bread, eggs, atta, rice, and oil from brands like 24 Mantra, Britannia, Nandini, Saffola and Pro Nature. 


Sachin Kotangale, the Business Head of Eat.fit, says, "We also stock breakfast cereals and ready-to-cook range from brands like Kellogg's, Soulfull, and Bagrry's. Additionally, we have an exciting range of ready-to-eat products from MTR, and will soon be launching our own private label. This range augments our already existing range of healthy juices and snacks from Whole.fit and health supplements from Muscle Blaze and Optimum Nutrition." 


The startup further stated that all the delivery crew members are being routinely checked for body temperatures and have been necessitated to keep personal distance while picking up the orders from the warehouses. It has also moved to contactless delivery to reduce contact with customers. 

 

Curefit is currently providing the essential delivery service across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, with Mumbai being in the pipeline.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Meet the techies who joined hands to enable delivery of essentials

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] With over 60 pc of users in small towns, how ShopX created a new digital retail model

Sampath Putrevu

BYJU's founder is India's youngest billionaire; Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Sohini Mitter

While the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, ailments like TB also need attention, says Shreyansh Mehta of MedCords

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How Bigbasket, Swiggy, Zomato are trying to fix the supply chain amid the coronavirus lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

While the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, ailments like TB also need attention, says Shreyansh Mehta of MedCords

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus updates for April 17

Team YS

The moral dilemma that all employers are facing amid COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0

Rohan Batra

Bengaluru's angel investors, industrialists start Thoda Bahut to help locals affected by coronavirus lockdown

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Flipkart goes all out to support sellers as it gets ready to restart operations

Thimmaya Poojary

[Weekly funding roundup] Investments into startups decline by 57 pc, closes at $107 million

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru