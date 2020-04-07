Body, balance, beauty – 80 quotes about being healthy on World Health Day 2020
Health is the topmost concern in our minds during these times of unprecedented crisis. Through wit and humour, these quotes show that a healthy body, mind, and soul are all precious for humanity.
From work stress and junk food to urban pollution and new viruses, human health is being challenged as never before.
From work stress and junk food to urban pollution and new viruses, human health is being challenged as never before.
In this compilation, we share 80 quotes from our own articles and a range of online resources, on the importance of balance, discipline, and habit in ensuring that we all stay healthy and help others during times of crisis. (See also our Storybites weekly compilation of entrepreneurship quotes here).
From Mark Twain and Tony Robbins to Mahatma Gandhi and the Dalai Lama, these insightful suggestions and perspectives will be valuable to us all. We look forward to your own suggestions of quotes and resources to include during these challenging times, and wish all our readers a healthy day and wealthy life ahead.
A healthy outside starts from the inside. - Robert Urich
A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned. - Naval Ravikant
A fit, healthy body – that is the best fashion statement. - Jess C Scott
A little chocolate a day keeps the doctor at bay. - Marcia Carrington
All the money in the world can't buy you back good health. - Reba McEntire
Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint. - Mark Twain
Cakes are healthy too, you just eat a small slice. - Mary Berry
Cheerfulness is the best promoter of health and is as friendly to the mind as to the body. - Joseph Addison
Each patient carries his own doctor inside him. - Norman Cousins
Every one of you has a health that is unique and totally different from everybody else. Completely! Because we are all like snowflakes. – Lewis Black
Good health and good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings. - Publilius Syrus
Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account. - Anne Wilson Schaef
Happiness is the highest form of health. - Dalai Lama
Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity. - Hippocrates
Health is like money, we never have a true idea of its value until we lose it. - Josh Billings
Health is more than the absence of disease. Health is about jobs and employment, education, the environment, and all of those things that go into making us healthy. - Joycelyn Elders
Health is not a condition of matter, but of mind. - Mary Baker Eddy
Health is not valued till sickness comes. - Thomas Fuller
Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. - Buddha
Health is the most important asset we have. - Anu Acharya
Healthy food need not be boring. - Sunayana Hiran
Hearty laughter is a good way to jog internally without having to go outdoors. - Norman Cousins
Humour and health, the staples of wealth. – S. Austin
If you don't take care of this the most magnificent machine that you will ever be given...where are you going to live? - Karyn Calabrese
It is easier to change a man’s religion than to change his diet. – Margaret Mead
It is exercise alone that supports the spirits, and keeps the mind in vigour. - Marcus Tullius Cicero
It is health which is real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver. - Mahatma Gandhi
It is through your body that you realise you are a spark of divinity. - BKS Iyengar
It takes more than just a good-looking body. You've got to have the heart and soul to go with it. - Epictetus
It takes wisdom to gain wealth without losing health. - Mokokoma Mokhonoana
Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water. - Maxime Lagacé
Keeping your body healthy is an expression of gratitude to the whole cosmos – the trees, the clouds, everything. - Thich Nhat Hanh
Love yourself enough to live a healthy lifestyle. - Jules Robson
Man needs difficulties; they are necessary for health. - Carl Jung
Meditation is the ultimate mobile device; you can use it anywhere, anytime, unobtrusively. - Sharon Salzberg
Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going. - Noam Shpancer
Mindfulness isn't difficult, we just need to remember to do it. - Sharon Salzberg
No matter how much it gets abused, the body can restore balance. The first rule is to stop interfering with nature. - Deepak Chopra
One billion people in the world are chronically hungry. One billion people are overweight. - Mark Bittman
Our bodies are our gardens – our wills are our gardeners. - William Shakespeare
Pay mind to your own life, your own health, and wholeness. A bleeding heart is of no help to anyone if it bleeds to death. - Frederick Buechner
Respect your body. Eat well. Dance forever. - Eliza Gaynor Minden
Science and mindfulness complement each other in helping people to eat well and maintain their health and well-being. - Thich Nhat Hanh
Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws. - Charles Simmons
Sleep is that golden chain that ties health and our bodies together. - Thomas Dekker
Sometimes you have to get sicker before you can get better. - Jeannette Walls
Sufficient sleep, exercise, healthy food, friendship, and peace of mind are necessities, not luxuries. - Mark Halperin
Surgeons can cut out everything except cause. - Herbert M. Shelton
Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live. - Jim Rohn
Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are. - Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin
The best and most efficient pharmacy is within your own system. - Robert C. Peale
The best way to staying healthy is maintaining a healthy gut. - Gurmeet Singh Arora
The doctor of the future will be oneself. - Albert Schweitzer
The first wealth is health. - Ralph Waldo Emerson
The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison. - Ann Wigmore
The human body is the best picture of the human soul. - Tony Robbins
The most poetical thing in the world is not being sick. - G.K. Chesterton
The way you think, the way you behave, the way you eat, can influence your life by 30 to 50 years. - Deepak Chopra
There's nothing more important than our good health - that's our principal capital asset. - Arlen Specter
Time and health are two precious assets that we don't recognise and appreciate until they have been depleted. - Denis Waitley
'Tis healthy to be sick sometimes. - Henry David Thoreau
To keep the body in good health is a duty – otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear. - Buddha
Treasure the love you receive above all. It will survive long after your good health has vanished. - Og Mandino
True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment. - William Penn
Wellness encompasses a healthy body, a sound mind, and a tranquil spirit. Enjoy the journey as you strive for wellness. - Laurette Gagnon Beaulieu
What can be added to the happiness of a man who is in health, out of debt, and has a clear conscience? - Adam Smith
What is called genius is the abundance of life and health. - Henry David Thoreau
What the public expects and what is healthy for an individual are two very different things. - Esther Williams
When health is absent, wisdom cannot reveal itself, art cannot manifest, strength cannot fight, wealth becomes useless, and intelligence cannot be applied. - Herophilus
When we are healthy, wealthy and powerful, we forget about our mortality. It’s only when irreparable cracks set in that we come back to reality. - Bangambiki Habyarimana
When you are fit and healthy, you can help others in a better manner. - Malaika Arora
When you are young and healthy, it never occurs to you that in a single second your whole life could change. - Annette Funicello
You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle. - Julian Seifte
You are what you eat. What would YOU like to be? - Julie Murphy
You know, all that really matters is that the people you love are happy and healthy. Everything else is just sprinkles on the sundae. - Paul Walker
You only get one body; it is the temple of your soul. - Oli Hille
Your body hears everything your mind says. - Naomi Judd
Your body holds deep wisdom. Trust in it. Learn from it. Nourish it. Watch your life transform and be healthy. - Bella Bleue
Your body is a high-functioning machine that runs on the food you eat, much like a car that runs on the fuel you put in. - Sarika Agrawal
Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy, and spirit you possess or takes away from it. - Ann Wigmore
