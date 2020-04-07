Body, balance, beauty – 80 quotes about being healthy on World Health Day 2020

From work stress and junk food to urban pollution and new viruses, human health is being challenged as never before.

In this compilation, we share 80 quotes from our own articles and a range of online resources, on the importance of balance, discipline, and habit in ensuring that we all stay healthy and help others during times of crisis. (See also our Storybites weekly compilation of entrepreneurship quotes here).





From Mark Twain and Tony Robbins to Mahatma Gandhi and the Dalai Lama, these insightful suggestions and perspectives will be valuable to us all. We look forward to your own suggestions of quotes and resources to include during these challenging times, and wish all our readers a healthy day and wealthy life ahead.





A healthy outside starts from the inside. - Robert Urich





A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned. - Naval Ravikant





A fit, healthy body – that is the best fashion statement. - Jess C Scott





A little chocolate a day keeps the doctor at bay. - Marcia Carrington





All the money in the world can't buy you back good health. - Reba McEntire





Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint. - Mark Twain





Cakes are healthy too, you just eat a small slice. - Mary Berry





Cheerfulness is the best promoter of health and is as friendly to the mind as to the body. - Joseph Addison





Each patient carries his own doctor inside him. - Norman Cousins





Every one of you has a health that is unique and totally different from everybody else. Completely! Because we are all like snowflakes. – Lewis Black





Good health and good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings. - Publilius Syrus





Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account. - Anne Wilson Schaef





Happiness is the highest form of health. - Dalai Lama





Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity. - Hippocrates





Health is like money, we never have a true idea of its value until we lose it. - Josh Billings





Health is more than the absence of disease. Health is about jobs and employment, education, the environment, and all of those things that go into making us healthy. - Joycelyn Elders





Health is not a condition of matter, but of mind. - Mary Baker Eddy





Health is not valued till sickness comes. - Thomas Fuller





Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. - Buddha





Health is the most important asset we have. - Anu Acharya





Healthy food need not be boring. - Sunayana Hiran

Hearty laughter is a good way to jog internally without having to go outdoors. - Norman Cousins





Humour and health, the staples of wealth. – S. Austin





If you don't take care of this the most magnificent machine that you will ever be given...where are you going to live? - Karyn Calabrese





It is easier to change a man’s religion than to change his diet. – Margaret Mead





It is exercise alone that supports the spirits, and keeps the mind in vigour. - Marcus Tullius Cicero





It is health which is real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver. - Mahatma Gandhi





It is through your body that you realise you are a spark of divinity. - BKS Iyengar





It takes more than just a good-looking body. You've got to have the heart and soul to go with it. - Epictetus





It takes wisdom to gain wealth without losing health. - Mokokoma Mokhonoana





Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water. - Maxime Lagacé





Keeping your body healthy is an expression of gratitude to the whole cosmos – the trees, the clouds, everything. - Thich Nhat Hanh





Love yourself enough to live a healthy lifestyle. - Jules Robson





Man needs difficulties; they are necessary for health. - Carl Jung





Meditation is the ultimate mobile device; you can use it anywhere, anytime, unobtrusively. - Sharon Salzberg





Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going. - Noam Shpancer





Mindfulness isn't difficult, we just need to remember to do it. - Sharon Salzberg

No matter how much it gets abused, the body can restore balance. The first rule is to stop interfering with nature. - Deepak Chopra





One billion people in the world are chronically hungry. One billion people are overweight. - Mark Bittman





Our bodies are our gardens – our wills are our gardeners. - William Shakespeare





Pay mind to your own life, your own health, and wholeness. A bleeding heart is of no help to anyone if it bleeds to death. - Frederick Buechner





Respect your body. Eat well. Dance forever. - Eliza Gaynor Minden





Science and mindfulness complement each other in helping people to eat well and maintain their health and well-being. - Thich Nhat Hanh





Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws. - Charles Simmons





Sleep is that golden chain that ties health and our bodies together. - Thomas Dekker





Sometimes you have to get sicker before you can get better. - Jeannette Walls





Sufficient sleep, exercise, healthy food, friendship, and peace of mind are necessities, not luxuries. - Mark Halperin





Surgeons can cut out everything except cause. - Herbert M. Shelton





Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live. - Jim Rohn





Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are. - Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin





The best and most efficient pharmacy is within your own system. - Robert C. Peale





The best way to staying healthy is maintaining a healthy gut. - Gurmeet Singh Arora





The doctor of the future will be oneself. - Albert Schweitzer





The first wealth is health. - Ralph Waldo Emerson





The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison. - Ann Wigmore





The human body is the best picture of the human soul. - Tony Robbins

The most poetical thing in the world is not being sick. - G.K. Chesterton





The way you think, the way you behave, the way you eat, can influence your life by 30 to 50 years. - Deepak Chopra





There's nothing more important than our good health - that's our principal capital asset. - Arlen Specter





Time and health are two precious assets that we don't recognise and appreciate until they have been depleted. - Denis Waitley





'Tis healthy to be sick sometimes. - Henry David Thoreau





To keep the body in good health is a duty – otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear. - Buddha





Treasure the love you receive above all. It will survive long after your good health has vanished. - Og Mandino





True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment. - William Penn





Wellness encompasses a healthy body, a sound mind, and a tranquil spirit. Enjoy the journey as you strive for wellness. - Laurette Gagnon Beaulieu





What can be added to the happiness of a man who is in health, out of debt, and has a clear conscience? - Adam Smith





What is called genius is the abundance of life and health. - Henry David Thoreau





What the public expects and what is healthy for an individual are two very different things. - Esther Williams





When health is absent, wisdom cannot reveal itself, art cannot manifest, strength cannot fight, wealth becomes useless, and intelligence cannot be applied. - Herophilus





When we are healthy, wealthy and powerful, we forget about our mortality. It’s only when irreparable cracks set in that we come back to reality. - Bangambiki Habyarimana





When you are fit and healthy, you can help others in a better manner. - Malaika Arora





When you are young and healthy, it never occurs to you that in a single second your whole life could change. - Annette Funicello





You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle. - Julian Seifte





You are what you eat. What would YOU like to be? - Julie Murphy





You know, all that really matters is that the people you love are happy and healthy. Everything else is just sprinkles on the sundae. - Paul Walker





You only get one body; it is the temple of your soul. - Oli Hille





Your body hears everything your mind says. - Naomi Judd





Your body holds deep wisdom. Trust in it. Learn from it. Nourish it. Watch your life transform and be healthy. - Bella Bleue





Your body is a high-functioning machine that runs on the food you eat, much like a car that runs on the fuel you put in. - Sarika Agrawal





Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy, and spirit you possess or takes away from it. - Ann Wigmore





