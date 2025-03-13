From Purple Style Labs’ funding to PhonePe’s Indus Appstore partnering with Xiaomi, YourStory brings you today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories

Revolutionising industrial safety with AI-powered wearable technology

For millions of industrial workers, extreme heat, hazardous environments, and a lack of real-time safety monitoring pose serious risks to health and productivity. Workers in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, construction, oil & gas, and heavy engineering endure prolonged exposure to high temperatures. This can lead to heat stress, dehydration, and even life-threatening conditions.

To address these challenges, Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula and Anand Kumar—mechanical engineers and alumni of BITS Pilani—launched Jarsh Safety in 2017.

Arise Ventures helps Indian tech startups break into the US market

Startups aspire to have marquee clients and a meaningful presence in larger economies. However, it is easier said than done. To help early-stage Indian startups in this journey, Arise Ventures is building an India-US corridor.

Founder Ankita Vashistha, who has been associated with the venture capital and private equity space since 2008, believes a lot can be done to accelerate the growth trajectory of Indian tech startups.

How Clodura.AI is driving innovation in sales prospecting

The B2B sales landscape is rapidly changing, with businesses looking for efficient ways to identify and engage potential clients. Traditional prospecting methods often rely on outdated databases and manual research, leading to inefficiencies.

Recognising these challenges, ﻿Clodura﻿.AI was founded to bring a data-driven, AI-powered approach to sales intelligence.

“The biggest challenge in sales prospecting is not just finding leads but finding the right leads at the right time. We built a system that ensures data is reliable and actionable,” Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI, tells YourStory.

Funding news

Purple Style Labs secures $40M

Purple Style Labs (PSL), the parent company of Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, has secured about $40 million in a Series E funding round led by SageOne Flagship Growth OE Fund, Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, and Minerva Ventures Fund, including secondary investments.

Established in 2015 by Abhishek Agarwal, Purple Style Labs (PSL) is an omnichannel luxury fashion platform specialising in Indian designer wear. The company operates two multi-designer platforms: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop and The Stylist.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)