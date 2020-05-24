How Amazon India is coping with the coronavirus crisis, reveals its HR Director

HR Director Swati Rustagi talks about how Amazon is coping with the coronavirus crisis, and the measures it has taken up to help employees.





Young Shameer and his uncle Javed Abidi.





JAF has launched a social media campaign called ‘Nothing Without Us' to make e-learning platforms accessible to persons with disabilities





Asmakam founders





Asmakam has managed to reach out to 400 families across India through webinars, virtual meetings, counselling sessions amidst the lockdown.









Amid coronavirus, one of the most important factors that startup founders need to keep in mind is having a ‘Business Continuity Plan’ (BCP).





Mahima Kaul, Vinit Jain and Jasmeet Thing (L-R), Founders of CoutLoot





CoutLoot helps players sell online by automatically cataloguing their offline inventory, providing logistics, payment, and reconciliation support.





Career Point founder Pramod Maheshwari





With Rs 25,000 which he borrowed from his father, Pramod Maheshwari started Career Point in Kota, Rajasthan, in 1993.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!