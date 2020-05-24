How Amazon India is coping with the coronavirus crisis, reveals its HR Director
HR Director Swati Rustagi talks about how Amazon is coping with the coronavirus crisis, and the measures it has taken up to help employees.
How Amazon India is coping with coronavirus
HR Director Swati Rustagi talks about how Amazon is coping with the coronavirus crisis, and the measures it has taken up to help employees.
The inaccessibility of e-learning platforms
JAF has launched a social media campaign called ‘Nothing Without Us' to make e-learning platforms accessible to persons with disabilities
How Asmakam is engaging parents, children
Asmakam has managed to reach out to 400 families across India through webinars, virtual meetings, counselling sessions amidst the lockdown.
Why is Business Continuity Plan critical?
Amid coronavirus, one of the most important factors that startup founders need to keep in mind is having a ‘Business Continuity Plan’ (BCP).
What led to O2O ecommerce startup CoutLoot
CoutLoot helps players sell online by automatically cataloguing their offline inventory, providing logistics, payment, and reconciliation support.
How this IIT grad built a Rs 140 Cr coaching institute
With Rs 25,000 which he borrowed from his father, Pramod Maheshwari started Career Point in Kota, Rajasthan, in 1993.
