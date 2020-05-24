How Amazon India is coping with the coronavirus crisis, reveals its HR Director

HR Director Swati Rustagi talks about how Amazon is coping with the coronavirus crisis, and the measures it has taken up to help employees.

By Team YS
24th May 2020
How Amazon India is coping with coronavirus

Swati Rustagi, Capsule

HR Director Swati Rustagi talks about how Amazon is coping with the coronavirus crisis, and the measures it has taken up to help employees.


The inaccessibility of e-learning platforms

Javed Abidi Foundation

Young Shameer and his uncle Javed Abidi.


JAF has launched a social media campaign called ‘Nothing Without Us' to make e-learning platforms accessible to persons with disabilities


How Asmakam is engaging parents, children

Asmakam founders

Asmakam founders


Asmakam has managed to reach out to 400 families across India through webinars, virtual meetings, counselling sessions amidst the lockdown.


Why is Business Continuity Plan critical?

Business Continuity Plan


Amid coronavirus, one of the most important factors that startup founders need to keep in mind is having a ‘Business Continuity Plan’ (BCP).


What led to O2O ecommerce startup CoutLoot

CoutLoot

Mahima Kaul, Vinit Jain and Jasmeet Thing (L-R), Founders of CoutLoot


CoutLoot helps players sell online by automatically cataloguing their offline inventory, providing logistics, payment, and reconciliation support.


How this IIT grad built a Rs 140 Cr coaching institute

pramod

Career Point founder Pramod Maheshwari


With Rs 25,000 which he borrowed from his father, Pramod Maheshwari started Career Point in Kota, Rajasthan, in 1993.


