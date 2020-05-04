Coronavirus: Amazon partners with NGOs to donate hygiene aid kits, PPE

Amazon India on Monday said it has partnered with several non-government organisations across the country to donate hygiene aid kits, personal protective equipment kits, and groceries in support of healthcare workers and communities most affected by COVID-19.





"These donations are being distributed across Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, through its NGO partners that include United Way, Oxfam India, Concern India, India STEM Foundation, Read India, American India Foundation, Care, Learning Links Foundation, Indian Women and Children Foundation, ASVSS, and Forum for Rural Development," the ecommerce company said in a statement.

Amazon India





It added that it has donated one lakh N95 and 65,000 personal protective equipment masks to hospitals for use by frontline healthcare workers such as doctors and hospital staff.





Additionally, over 40,000 basic hygiene kits that include three-ply masks, soaps, and hand sanitisers have also been donated to prevent the spread of the virus in local communities. The company has also distributed close to 10,000 grocery kits to vulnerable families.





Minari Shah, Director Public Relations, Amazon India, said, "We firmly stand with communities and the country in our collective effort to curtail the spread and limit the impact of COVID-19. With the entire country coming together, we hope to overcome this challenge, and our contribution is our way of uniting against the pandemic."





Speaking on the occasion, Sundeep Talwar, CMO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “We are overwhelmed with the commitment shown by Amazon to control the impact of COVID-19. It is required to identify the most in need, especially those who are struggling to survive at this time, and we are relentlessly working with government bodies to identify such people and with the support of Amazon, we are able to support their basic needs.”





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)