Coronavirus updates for May 17

In an order, the National Disaster Management Authority announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.





According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, several relaxations have been allowed, including inter-state movement of passenger vehicles. Domestic and international flights, metro rail services, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, schools, swimming pools and gyms will be closed. States and Union Territories can also decide on whether to delineate Red, Green and Orange zones. Also, MHA has also asked workplaces to ensure that employees install Aarogya Setu.





Education institutions still are not allowed to be open, and so aren't places of worship and large gatherings. People over 65, pregnant women, and children under 10 are not allowed to step out. Also, all movement other than essential services are not allowed between 7pm and 7am.





The number of coronavirus cases crossed 95,000, with more than 3,000 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. Maharashtra saw the biggest daily spike of over 2,300 cases, taking the state tally to more than 33,000.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How Indian government is helping 1,000+ innovators fight against COVID-19, explains Dr Harsh Vardhan





In a conversation with YourStory, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science & Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences, talks about the country's "well-devised, well-planned, and well-implemented" fight against COVID-19.





How medtech startup Docturnal repurposed its TB diagnosis app to prescreen COVID-19 patients





Hyderabad-based medtech startup Docturnal has repurposed its TB solution to allow people to prescreen themselves for COVID-19. It does this through an app that analyses coughs, and measures the respiration rate and oxygen saturation level.





Zero-based budgeting can help in financial planning amid COVID-19: Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners





In this episode of Prime Knowledge series, Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner of Prime Venture Partners, talks about zero-based budgeting and how it can help entrepreneurs in financial planning during uncertain times.





Ease of doing business, investments into health and education tops government’s agenda to battle coronavirus





In the final tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, the government has focused on both social and business challenges by allocating higher funds as well as reforms in regulation.





These octogenarians fighting COVID-19 show age is no bar for being a good samaritan





While the world has come to standstill, and the nationwide lockdown still in place, these octogenarians are doing their bit to combat the novel coronavirus.





Here’s how Bollywood is lending a helping hand in the fight against coronavirus





The Indian film industry has stepped up to fight coronavirus and help the country combat the ongoing pandemic by donating both funds and medical supplies.





12 inspirational quotes that will help you cultivate patience during difficult times





Patience is more than virtue, especially during difficult times. Here are some quotes to help you be more patient, especially during this lockdown.





Offline retail shifts to social commerce to survive the coronavirus crisis





Offline-to-online or social commerce platforms are emerging as facilitators to ease the process of transition and growth for India’s burgeoning offline retail businesses amid the coronavirus lockdown.





