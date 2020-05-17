12 inspirational quotes that will help you cultivate patience during difficult times

I always think of former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid when anyone speaks of patience. Playing the longest format of the game - test cricket that stretches over five days requires a lot of patience. Rahul Dravid was an epitome of patience when batting for over six-seven hours during test matches. Patience of that kind is what we require to help us tide over tough times when waiting for results seems like never-ending.





For many, this enforced period of self-isolation and being stuck at home might bring in some amount of impatience. However, only patience can help you stride through this period.





Here are some quotes to help you cultivate patience and remain calm during difficult times.





“Patience is the road to wisdom.” - Kao Kalia Yang, author





“We could never learn to be brave and patient, if there were only joy in the world.” - Helen Keller, author

“Maybe that’s why life is so precious. No rewind or fast forward… just patience and faith.” - Cristina Marrero, author





“Part 2. Water is not a solid wall, it will not stop you. But water always goes where it wants to go, and nothing in the end can stand against it. Water is patient. Dripping water wears away a stone. Remember that, my child.” - Margaret Atwood, Canadian author





“It’s not imagination on my part when I say that to look up at the sky, the clouds, the moon, and the stars make me calm and patient.” - Anne Frank





“Patience is the ability to idle your motor when you feel like stripping your gears.” - Barbara Johnson, literary critic





“Patience is not a virtue. It is an achievement.” - Vera Nazarian, American-Russian writer

“Tolerance is nothing more than patience with boundaries.” - Shannon L Alder, author





“What’s coming will come and we’ll meet it when it does.” - JK Rowling, author





“The sea does not reward those who are too anxious, too greedy, or too impatient. One should lie empty, open, choice less as a beach-waiting for a gift from the sea.” - Anne Morrow Lindbergh, author