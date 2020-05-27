Coronavirus updates for May 27

As the number of coronavirus cases in India cross 1.5 lakh, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to identify private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients for free or at a nominal cost.





Meanwhile, states continue to mitigate the health crisis. Tamil Nadu reported the highest single-day increase in the number of cases, while the count in Kerala crossed 1,000. West Bengal has ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed till June 30. Goa has asked all those who are entering the state to either furnish COVID-19 negative certificate or get tested.





While the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advised the use of hydroxychloroquine to frontline health workers, France has recommended that the drug should not be prescribed except for clinical trials. According to Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), The Lancet study, which found that the use of the drug increased the risk of death by 34 percent, the research was an analysis of hospital registers and not a randomised clinical trial.





Across the world, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 5.7 million, with over 350,000 deaths reported. While restrictions on the movement of refugees is in place, Greece has lifted curbs on the general population and is preparing to welcome tourists. A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and UCL Institute of Education states that working mothers have been able to do only one hour of uninterrupted work for every three hours done by men.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus





Delhi-based AstroTalk, which gives advice related to career, jobs, health, and relationships, saw its business more than double during the time of coronavirus.





Life on the inside: Here's how entrepreneurs discovered hobbies during the lockdown





As the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, here are some of the hobbies that entrepreneurs have discovered and developed during these times of social distancing.





Meet the environmentalist and dancer who is providing khadi masks to armed personnel





Thirty-three-year-old Arushi Nishank, through the Sparsh Ganga Foundation, has roped in women from rural areas to stitch khadi face shields for members of the armed forces, frontline health workers, as well as daily wage earners.





6 fitness apps that are helping people stay fit during lockdown





Being home for long periods, without any social stimulation, is bound to make people dormant. Still, while an occasional ‘off’ day might warrant staying under the covers all day, it’s important to keep the mind sharp and the body moving.





72-year-old beggar woman from Chhattisgarh donates ration and money to assist the needy





Despite being poverty-stricken, Sukhwati Manikpuri gave away rice, clothes, and money to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.





Guide to launching a successful ride-hailing app with safety measures for post COVID-19 lockdown





Post COVID-19, ride-hailing is about to jump off and the market size is about to make growth up to 55.9 percent from 2020 to 2021. With perfect technical safety measures like mask detection for drivers, ride-hailing is about to boom more than ever as public transportation is still a threat.





Why companies need to invest in the right infrastructure to overcome the Covid-19 crisis





Most companies are now working towards building better infrastructure for their home-bound online workforce. While many will be able to scale and survive this transition, others are building online first workforces for the first time.





How COVID-19 is transforming the education sector in India





With COVID-19, the education sector has found itself compelled to champion its own transformation. We take a look at five trends that will dominate the education space in the coming years.





Manufacturing in the COVID-19 era: The role of cobots





As one of the fastest automation solutions out there, cobots are a niche technology that not only will accelerate recovery for industries but also help protect them from any potential future disruptions.





Biocon gets DCGI nod for device to treat critical COVID-19 patients





The biotechnology company has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb in public interest to treat COVID-19 patients who are above 18 years of age.





Amazon provides free COVID-19 health insurance for its sellers





Amazon has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements.





Aegon ties up with Flipkart for life insurance plan with COVID-19 cover





The plan would provide Flipkart customers with a comprehensive insurance cover against COVID-19, and can be availed on the Flipkart app instantly along with the base life insurance plan, Aegon Life Insurance said in a release on Wednesday.