[Funding alert] Uber leads $170M investment in bike-sharing startup Lime

As part of the deal, Lime is also acquiring Uber’s micromobility subsidiary Jump and will further expand its mobile app integration with the ride hailing gaint.

By Sujata Sangwan
8th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Scooter and bike-sharing startup Lime on Thursday announced that it has raised $170 million investment round led by Uber with participation from Alphabet, Bain Capital Ventures, GV, and other existing and new investors. 


As part of the deal, Lime is also acquiring Uber’s micromobility subsidiary Jump, and will further expand its mobile app integration with the ride-hailing giant.


"Today's announcement means riders around the world will have even more integrated micro-mobility options at their fingertips, making car-free travel easier than ever before," the two firms said in a joint statement. "In almost all markets where Lime and Uber operate, users will be able to turn to both the Lime and Uber app to unlock world-class products and services," the statement said.


Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, said, Lime has the operational expertise and undivided focus needed to build a scaled, sustainable, and micromobility business, and with this tie-up 'our customers will continue to have access to bikes and scooters in both our apps’.


Uber

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Also Read

Uber loses $1.1B investing in food delivery, driverless cars


“This investment reaffirms Lime’s market strength and positions the company to build a long-lasting business that empowers people with sustainable, safe, and affordable transportation options,” the statement added.


In addition, Lime has promoted Wayne Ting as the Chief Executive Officer. Wayne joined Lime in October 2018 as the Global Head of Operations and Strategy. The current CEO Brad Bao will continue as Chairman of the Board.


According to Lime CEO Wayne Ting, “Micromobility will be vital to the new world affected by COVID-19, and we are already seeing this as cities begin to move again.”


“Lime has pioneered and become the global leader in micromobility, powering over 130 million rides in a few short years with the vision of making our cities greener and more livable,” said Brad Bao, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Lime.


On Wednesday, Uber announced a massive layoff of 3,700 employees, representing around 14 percent of the taxi-hailing company’s total workforce, as the COVID-19 pandemic decimates its business. 


On April 30, Lime also laid off 13 percent of its workforce, the figure amounts to about 80 employees.


“Almost overnight, our company went from being on the eve of accomplishing an unprecedented milestone -- the first next-generation micromobility company to reach profitability -- to one where we had to pause operations in 99 percent of our markets worldwide to support cities’ efforts at social distancing,” the company’s CEO wrote at the time.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] This Jodhpur-based angel network aims to boost startups from the Marwari community

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
VC funding paused due to COVID-19 but new ‘hot’ sectors and investing models emerge
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How the sale of essentials is enabling online sellers on Flipkart to survive the lockdown

Sindhu MV

How COVID-19 is blurring the line between internal and external communications

Satrajit Majumdar

Planning for the next four weeks, months, quarters, years: how we can survive and thrive in a world with coronavirus

Team YS

Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 600 crore in fixed deposits

Press Trust of India

Xiaomi launches new flagship smartphone Mi 10, Mi Box for non-smart TVs, and earbuds

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Caspian Debt gets $20M investment from DFC

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru