Uber loses $1.1B investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber lost 1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24 percent more compared to the same time last year

By Press Trust of India
7th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

San Francisco-based Ride hailing giant Uber continued to lose money as it built its food delivery business and developed technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world.


Uber lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24 percent more than the same time last year. The loss amounted to 64 cents per share, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting.


Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Uber would lose $1.18 billion, or 67 cents per share, during the quarter.


UberEat
Also Read

Zomato acquires India operations of Uber Eats


Uber brought in $4.1 billion in revenue, up 37 percent from a year ago. Its revenue grew around the world, although the biggest gain was in the US and Canada, where Uber pulled in 41 percent more than last year.


But its Eats business lost 461 million in the quarter before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, down 66 percent from the same time last year as Uber put money into growing the business in a highly competitive food delivery market.


"2019 was a transformational year for Uber and I'm gratified by our progress, steadily delivering against the commitments we've made to our shareholders on our path to profitability", said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, in a statement.


We recognise that the era of growth at all costs is over. In a world where investors increasingly demand not just growth, but profitable growth, we are well-positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution, and the unrivaled scale of our global platform.


In Uber's last earnings call, Khosrowshahi said the company's goal was to turn a full-year profit in 2021.


The fourth quarter was marked by painful disclosures at Uber.


In December, the company released a long-awaited report, in which its riders reported more than 3,000 sexual assaults during 2018.


The same month, Uber agreed to pay $4.4 million to end a federal sexual harassment probe about its internal corporate culture. But those announcements did not take a toll on the stock, which has been inching up over the past two months.


Uber's stock cratered after its IPO, falling 42 percent to a low of 25.99 in November. But it recovered some ground over the last month, reaching 37 on Thursday, about 18 percent below its IPO price.


Its losses in the fourth quarter included 243 million in stock-based compensation.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

What Zomato’s acquisition of UberEats means for India’s foodtech ecosystem


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alleged Tencent leak reveals 25,000 deaths from Coronavirus, 1.54 lakh infected

Sutrishna Ghosh

Indian startup founders dominate Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2020

Sujata Sangwan

This Gurugram startup is all set to eat up Swiggy, Zomato profits with its home-cooked meals

Sutrishna Ghosh

Celebrating 15 years of Google Maps and why Sundar Pichai wants a burrito

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Decoding product roadmaps: What led to Ezetap's pivot
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Decoding Budget 2020: Can the proposed national policy remove roadblocks for India’s logistics sector?

Thimmaya Poojary

A lot of our online sales is going to Tier II and Tier III cities, says Swarovski's Lars Schmidt

Sindhu Kashyaap

Decoding product roadmaps: What led to Ezetap's pivot

Team YS

Cloudtech startup Rapyder has partnered with AWS to help clients with digital transformation

Debolina Biswas

How this recruitment startup grew 400 pc with clients like Amazon, Swiggy, and Zomato

Sutrishna Ghosh

[App Fridays] Why TikTok-maker ByteDance’s music streaming app stands out in a competitive market

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore