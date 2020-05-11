[Funding alert] Visual content and photoshoot services startup Spyne raises pre-Series A round

Spyne, a Gurugram-based AI-driven tech startup that helps online businesses with all kinds of photoshoots and photographers to leverage their visual content for business growth, has raised an undisclosed amount as growth capital in its pre-Series A funding.





The investment was led by Angellist, Smile Group, Manish Amin (COO, Yatra), Anil Goel (CTO, OYO), Anubhav Sonthalia (CEO, Sokrati), and Deepak Mittal (CEO, TO THE NEW) among other entrepreneurs from leading companies in India. The company said it raised its seed funding last year, which was led by the Smile Group and other angel investors.





The startup will use the current funding to build and reinforce the AI-based image editing suite that will help businesses in getting images edited 4x faster with the highest precision, it added in a release.





Sanjay Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Spyne, said,

“With the current round, we are looking to invest deeper in building the next set of computer vision and deep tech applications solving complex use cases such as auto editing of images in a click, automated curation and quality check, on the fly image and design generation, etc. This will enable us to open new markets in the coming months not only in India but thousands of businesses outside India."





Spyne Team





"Every business - big or small - needs HQ images and videos to sell their products and services online. We are in the business of providing the best visual content and photoshoot services to them anywhere, anytime at 30 percent quicker with 99.99 percent accuracy,” Sanjay further added.





The startup claims that it is also reinforcing its business operations for SpyneStudios and freelance photography networks across the country. Last month, the company opened its first studio in Delhi NCR and added over 150 freelance photographers to its existing network of over 2,500+ freelancers across 35+ cities. Spyne plans to spread across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and then to South Asia and the Middle-East to help businesses order any kind of shoot at scale at any time and anywhere.





Currently, Spyne claims to have 2,000+ photographers actively using its content sharing platform, SpyneShare, which helps photographers generate reviews and more business. So far, over 6 million photos and videos have been shared through SpyneShare product.





“Millions of high-quality images and videos of products/services are published every day on marketplace platforms to improve their traffic and conversions. Still, high-quality content delivery and management remain a daunting task. We see the founder-market fit in Sanjay, given his past experience. Spyne has the potential of becoming a global company,” says the Angellist India team.





The company currently provides a wide array of photoshoot services such as HQ images, videos, social media content, 360-degree shoots, 3D rendering, etc to cater to industries including ecommerce, real estate, fashion, Jewellery, and food.





Launched in 2018 by Sanjay Kumar and Deepti Prasad, Spyne has worked with national and international brands such as Amazon, Snapdeal, Oyo, Big Basket, WedMeGood, Yatra, and PP Jewellers among many others.