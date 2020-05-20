[Funding alert] Tring raises funds from Flipkart’s Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, others

Mumbai-based celebrity engagement platform Tring has raised funds from top entrepreneurs and startup investors including Kalyan Krishnamurthy of Flipkart, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy, Keshav Sanghi of VentureWorks India, Roman Saini of Unacademy, Hemesh Singh of Unacademy, and Sumit Jain of Opentalk amongst others.





The startup had earlier raised funds from Dalbir Saini (Chairman, BDI Group).





Tring said it plans to utilise the funds to expand the business, optimise technical operations and product, onboard more celebrities, and to introduce new user experiences to increase engagement on the platform.

Akshay Saini, Co-founder, Tring, said,

“We give fans the opportunity to engage with their favourite celebrities, creating beautiful, unique, valuable, and everlasting memories for the fans to cherish for all their lives and share with their friends and families. Our goal is to be the one-stop platform for all digital services related to celebrities.”

Akshay Saini (L), Rahul Saini, and Pranav Chabhadia, the Co-founders of Tring





Tring was launched in December 2019 by Akshay Saini, Rahul Saini, and Pranav Chabhadia with the aim to helping bridge the gap between a fan and their dream celebrity. The startup claims to have over 1,000 celebrities on its platform from various genres such as movies, television shows, sports, influencers, youth icons, and more.





In India, where celebrities are revered and idolised, Tring said it is working to bring together the fans and their favourite celebrities through entertainment-based gifting, events, felicitation, shout-outs, personal video messages, Q&A sessions, and other engagement products.

Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan, added,

“The celebrity engagement market is nascent in India with a huge potential to blow up. The correct strategy and execution can give exponential growth to a business. Through my discussions, I found Tring founders to have an unparalleled focus on their objectives and strategy for the business, with demonstrated strong execution and a clear vision for the future.”

