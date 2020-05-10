This app can help you practice social distancing amidst coronavirus
DROR uses Bluetooth to locate nearby devices and calculate the user’s social distancing score using AI and ML-driven algorithms.
An app to help you practice social distancing
DROR uses Bluetooth to locate nearby devices and calculate the user's social distancing score using AI and ML-driven algorithms.
