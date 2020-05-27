Infosys partners with Avaloq to strengthen wealth management capabilities via digital platforms

IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has partnered Zurich-based Avaloq to provide end-to-end (e2e) wealth management capabilities through digital platforms.





Infosys will be a strategic implementation partner for Avaloq's wealth management suite of solutions to help clients modernise and transform their legacy systems into cutting-edge digital advisory platforms, a statement said.





Infosys will leverage its global delivery model and a standardised approach to implement Avaloq's solutions for clients, it added.





It will work closely with Avaloq to develop market opportunities beyond Switzerland and go to market capability for targeted accounts across multiple geographies, it added.





With an initial focus on Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific regions, the partnership aims to offer e2e products and services as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), private cloud or public cloud across the globe, it added.





Additionally, Infosys and Avaloq will jointly run specialised courses for Infosys experts to get enabled on the Avaloq platform.





Earlier in April, NR Narayana Murthy and his family on Tuesday committed to offer Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to the migrant labourers and daily wage earners.





"With their donation, Akshaya Patra Foundation plans to distribute 1.33 lakh essential grocery boxes, which will serve 55,86,000 meals," the Foundation said.





A typical grocery box will contain five kg of sona masuri rice, one kg tur dal, half-a-litre refined oil, sambar and rasam powder, besides vegetables of long shelf life like potatoes.





Acknowledging Narayana Murthy Family’s support to Akshaya Patra’s food relief initiative, Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation, said,





“We have known the heart and mind of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. They have worked all their life for the welfare of the citizens of this country. In giving their personal money for the benefit of the vulnerable sections of the society who are facing difficult times now, they have yet again demonstrated how socially responsible and compassionate they are.”





