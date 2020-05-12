New initiative by Railways, Postal dept for door-to-door delivery, pick up of parcels

The service has been started to mitigate the difficulties being faced by customers in sending and receiving parcels through the railway network during the lockdown period, a railway release said.

By Press Trust of India
12th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Railways and Postal department in Kerala have entered into a tie-up for door-to-door delivery and pick up of parcels from Tuesday to help people during the lockdown.


The Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railways and Department of Posts, Kerala circle, came together for the initiative.
Indian Railways
Also Read

Amazon joins hands with Indian Railways to allow pickups at local stations in Mumbai


The service has been started to mitigate the difficulties being faced by customers in sending and receiving parcels through the railway network during the lockdown period, a railway release said.


It would cater to the growing number of customers using the daily parcel trains between Thiruvananthapuram Central Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram Central Chennai Egmore.


Under this initiative, the first of its kind in the country, postal personnel will collect the parcel from the consigners premises and get them booked, the release said.


The trans-shipment will be through Railways from the nearest railway station to the destination railway station.


From there, the parcel will again be collected and delivered to the consignee at his doorstep by the Department of Posts.


A minimum charge will be collected from the customer under Logistics Post levied by Postal Department in addition to the charges levied by Indian Railways, the release said.


The service will be initially available at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, and Thrissur.


The consigner may call the RailPost dedicated phone numbers Land line 0471-2464425, Mobile 9447957388; 9633973640 in advance to book the parcel or call 24x7 Railway Parcel Helpline Number 91-9567869381 for assistance.


This door-to-door trans-shipment facility would be available until the lockdown is over or for the next one month, whichever is later.


Customers may avail the facility to transport their items weighing upto 3.5 tonnes as a single shipment, the release said.


The Memorandum of Understanding for the service was signed by Dr Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division and Sayeed Rasheed, Director of Postal Services, Kerala Circle in the presence of Shirish Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Physician engagement startup Doceree raises a seed funding of $1M

Sampath Putrevu

Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India

Press Trust of India

Staqu launches AI-enabled services for corporates to navigate through post-COVID-19 economy

Vishal Krishna

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Why JioMart, Amazon, Flipkart are wooing kiranas
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Staqu launches AI-enabled services for corporates to navigate through post-COVID-19 economy

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus updates for May 12

Team YS

[Funding alert] Physician engagement startup Doceree raises a seed funding of $1M

Sampath Putrevu

9,100 coronavirus-themed cyberattacks in India between Feb 2-May 2: Microsoft

Press Trust of India

Prime Minister announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, calls for India to become self-reliant

Thimmaya Poojary

Tamil Nadu implements Australian e-learning platform Matific across govt schools during COVID-19

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu May 14 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Saas

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru