Find out which skills will get you hired amidst COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic has given a severe jolt to recruitment, but hiring continues. Sectors like edtech and fintech are seeing an upward swing, led by specific skills.
- +0
- +0
Skills that will get you hired amidst COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic has given a severe jolt to recruitment, but hiring continues. Sectors like edtech and fintech are seeing an upward swing, led by specific skills.
Meet cybersecurity expert Vivek Ramachandran
Vivek Ramachandran is a cybersecurity expert known to have discovered the Caffe Latte Attack and trained several governments and military personnel in cybersecurity.
Effective marketing during coronavirus
IdeateLabs Amit Tripathi, who has over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, thinks the pandemic could cause a bigger disruption than the 2008 recession.
How FloCareer is making hiring easier
Bengaluru startup FloCareer offers Interviews-as-a-Service, remote hiring. It has conducted over 25,000 interviews for corporates with its SaaS model.
Education in the time of coronavirus
As the face of education changes around the world, students, parents, teachers, and institutes look for different approaches to keep the learning going.
Using AI to recycle and manage waste
Ahmedabad-based startup Ishitva offers AI solutions to effectively identify and sort dry waste to ensure that most recyclable waste is put to use as a repurposed product.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0